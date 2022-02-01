Dwayne Johnson fans divided over his response to Joe Rogan amid covid ‘disinformation’ case

Dwayne Johnson divided opinions among his fans by publicly supporting Joe Rogan amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his podcast on Spotify.

The 49-year-old actor responded to the video of the presenter of podcast in which he addresses the changes in the platform’s policy that were introduced after criticism from Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Musicians Young and Mitchell have asked Spotify to remove their music from the service in opposition to the music giant’s affiliation. streaming with Rogan, 54, who has been accused of spreading “misinformation” on his podcast.

Spotify has now said it will add notices for covid-19-related content in response to criticism it has received over the controversy.

On Tuesday (February 1), Graham Nash and India Arie joined the criticism, requesting that their music be removed as well.

In 2021, Rogan invited the widely discredited doctor Robert Malone to his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. During the interview, Malone claimed that Americans were “hypnotized” into wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

Shortly after that, hundreds of scientists and medical professionals began asking Spotify to address COVID misinformation in Rogan’s controversial episodes about vaccines.

In a lengthy video, Rogan addressed the controversy, telling his followers that he thinks “a lot of people had a distorted perception of what I do.”

“[Mi] podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, especially two episodes,” he said.

He continued: “I am not trying to promote disinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial. I have never tried to do anything with this podcast aside from talking to people and having interesting conversations.”

In response to the video, Johnson wrote: “You have done great things here bro. You articulated it perfectly.”

He added that he hopes “to visit the program one day and share a tequila with you.”

Responses to Johnson’s comment were split to extremes.

“Never been so disappointed in my life,” one person wrote, with another adding in reference to Rogan’s guest pick: “So disappointed in you for supporting a man spreading medical misinformation about a pandemic.”

However, there were many who praised Johnson for his response to Rogan. One fan said, “I hope they do!” and a few more seconded the motion for an appearance by Johnson on the podcast.