Dua Lipa met a friend in New York, Julia Fox walked with her baby: celebrities in a click
teleshow
Also, Irina Shayk walked in the snow, and Kate Hudson attended a private event in Manhattan.
KEEP READING:
Marcela Wonder, the singer who went from selling her furniture to go to Mexico to shine in Carlos Paz: “I don’t have a refrigerator but I’m happy”
Damián Betular had a furious night at Masterchef Celebrity and Cathy Fulop stopped him: “You’re hateful”
Cris Morena shared a photo of her granddaughter Azul and surprised with the resemblance to Romina Yan