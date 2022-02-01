Dua Lipa met a friend in New York, Julia Fox walked with her baby: celebrities in a click

Always accompanied. Paris Hilton toured the most exclusive stores in New York, where she made purchases. And she posed for the photographers who found her: she wore an aquamarine coat and carried her Chihuahua dog in her arms (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Dua Lipa faced the cold in New York and bundled up to go have coffee with a friend: the singer set a trend with her look by wearing an orange feather jacket with which she did not go unnoticed. She completed her outfit with a pewter-colored purse, sunglasses and a wool hat.

Unrecognizable. Sofia Vergara was photographed on the Los Angeles film set, where she works for her new project for Netflix called Griselda: there she will play a drug trafficker

Fun night. Kate Hudson attended a private event in an exclusive hall in New York, where she traveled for a few days on vacation and to meet work commitments. The actress wore a dress with flowers, black stockings and a coat

Irina Shayk walked through the New York snowstorm. The model bundled up for the occasion and did not suspend the procedures that she had to do due to the weather: she wore a total black outfit with leather and synthetic leather clothing

Lucy Hale took a gym class in a private room in Los Angeles and when she returned she stopped at a well-known local to buy a drink to go. He wore a black sports outfit, sunglasses and a blue cap.

Scout Willis was photographed walking the streets of Studio City, California with her boyfriend Jake Miller. She carried her dog in her arms, wore a black skirt that she combined with her long stockings, a printed shirt and a red sweater with embroidered details. His partner, meanwhile, wore a mask and sunglasses, seeking to avoid being recognized.

Shopping day. Camila Morrone toured the most exclusive stores in a Beverly Hills shopping mall. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Argentine girlfriend wore a comfortable set printed with Disney characters. She was photographed when she got out of her truck and sent a WhatsApp audio

Alessandra Ambrosio was photographed arriving at a photo production in Beverly Hills. The model took on board her car, a convertible Bentley model and silver gray color. She, meanwhile, wore a total black look that she combined with her leather jacket and wore sunglasses.

Walking Day. Despite the cold wave that New York City is facing these days, Julia Fox went for a walk with her baby, whom she carried in the stroller with a jacket, hat and covered with a blanket (Photos: The Grosby Group )

