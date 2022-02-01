DJ Apps on iPhone and iPad

One of the most interesting applications to be able to mix your music. It has been redesigned from the ground up with the integration of artificial intelligence, this being the winner of the Apple Designer Award. Integra Neural Mix that allows you to isolate instruments from your favorite tracks in real time and redefines the limits of creative mixing.

You can crossfade drums, basslines, and melodies from two tracks independently, apply audio effects to individual musical components, and even loop the beat while the track’s melody continues to play. The interface is capable of integrate in a sophisticated way with your music library, giving you instant access to millions of tracks to mix. And likewise, it has the necessary music production tools to be able to create your new music album.

edjing Mix – DJ Mixer App

The developers promise to transform your iPad or iPhone into a DJ rig and push the boundaries of mobile djing, offering limitless creative freedom. In addition, it has the award for best application of the year. It is capable of accessing millions of tracks from Tidal, SoundCloud Go, iTunes or many other platforms similar where you have your bases stored to export them at any time.

It has all the essential tools to develop this activity. Specifically, it highlights the automatic BPM detection, the continuous synchronization of the tracks or the fact of having a professional audio FX. In each of the decks you can configure up to 8 Hot Cues, and even activate the Automix mode to reduce the workload you have.

DJ it Mixer! Create music

This app synthesizes a fully functional DJ setup on your mobile phone or tablet without sacrificing any features. You will have at your fingertips access to all the tools that professionals they have on the physical tables. And if you don’t have much knowledge, it is intended that you receive different lessons with this application to learn precisely how all the DJ tools are used.

In order to know how to start, you will have to answer a questionnaire at the beginning to analyze your ability. From here you will have access to different tutorials to consult the function of each of the tools found in the virtual mixing table. That is why it is an interesting measure to take into account if it is the first time that you face the world of mixing music at a professional level.

Cross DJ

A really complete application for iPad and iPhone that can be downloaded for free. There are many tools that can be found, such as the detection of the BPM of the music, totally stable synchronization or also the quantization mode that is extremely complete. In addition, you will be able to preview the tracks through the headphones before mixing them. You can even activate the automix with Cross DJ.

Of course, impressive audio performance is always expected in order to have as positive a result as possible. In this case the use of external mixers is allowed and even multichannel sound cards via USB. Likewise, it has an important interface system that allows you to include effects, or mix in a very simple way by pressing a simple button.

Other tools for DJs

Beyond mixers, you can also find other tools on the App Store that allow you to make different beats. Below we show you the rest of the applications that you will have to install.

Remixlive – Make Music & Beats

Professional application that allows you to connect a MIDI controller to the device and perform a mapping in minutes. In this case, you will be able to end up controlling the software from here. This is a music creation tool that includes a looper, a drum pad, a sequencer and a song mode, perfect for producers, live artists and DJs too.

It has 200 professional sample packs that include a selection of different music genres. Every week new packs are added so you have more content. Professional software that will allow you to import samples from your local library in formats MP3, WAV, AAC, M4A, AIFF, 16/24 bit.

Beat Maker Go

State-of-the-art drum pad app that gives you the opportunity to practice beats and create amazing music tracks anywhere. In this case you can have access to different genres of EDM: trap, dubstep, rave or hip-hop. In this way you will be able to create high-quality samples that are regularly updated by professional sound producers.

It is important to note that it has a game mode with entertaining and practical interactive games that will help you improve your listening skills at all times and reproduce rhythmic patterns with precision. The only problem that arises is that despite being a free download application, you must pay a monthly or annual subscription to be able to access all its functions.

Launchpad: DJ with Novation

An application that is designed above all for lovers of electronic music. As soon as you download it, you will have access to 200 different sound packs, although to access all of them you will have to pay a monthly subscription. You will be able to create music instantly by combining beats, basses, melodies, voices and loops with sound effects. All the pads are in sync so they are never out of rhythm.

Launchpad includes eight soundpacks to get you started, which you can expand in our store to suit your musical tastes. DJ-style FX make it easy to make every tune unique, and iPad-enhanced Performance FX lets you expand your creative possibilities. You can record your mixes to share them whenever you want.

Beat Maker Pro

Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced musician, Beat Maker Pro will boost your rhythm skills with guided beat-making lessons. In this way you will be in front of a personal trainer who will guide you in the composition of rhythms in a very short time. Play your first song in three lessons and then improve with the different lessons that you will find in order to develop your skills.

Specifically, you will access more than 1000 lessons to be able to train yourself daily. Learn tips and tricks conceived by experienced beat makers. You will be able to master all possible musical styles such as EDM, Trap, house, pop, electro and many others.

our favorites

It has been seen that there are many applications available on the App Store aimed at making life easier for professional DJs or beginners. But we are left with two of them. The first is djay that integrates artificial intelligence that allows to significantly improve the result of the mixtures. In addition, it works perfectly on an iPad making it an experience similar to that of a physical mixer.

Another app that is not so focused on the mixer, but that can still be useful for your rhythms, is beat maker. Above all, it is ideal when we are talking about a novice user who does not have much experience. We love it because it integrates different lessons that allow you to start from scratch, towards the fact of having a song as such in a short time.