Disney lost one of its characters after a 20-year legal battle

The film “The ice Age” became one of the best animated films of 20th Century Fox, produced by Blue Sky Studios, which conquered children and adults. The story of Manny, Sid, Diego and their whole gang began in 2002 and after 20 years it is still giving people something to talk about. It is that beyond its recent premiere called “Ice Age 6: The Adventures of Buck”, the news revolves around legal problems.

Everything is due to one of the funniest characters, the squirrel Scrat, who is not present in the last film, released on January 28 on the platform Disney+. This is because the creator of Scrat, Ivy Silberstein, communicated on her account that Twitter who won a legal battle that lasted more than 20 years.

I also read: Disney princesses look curvy, far from stereotypes

It is that in the year 1999, Ivy went to a casting for her squirrel to integrate films into the 20th Century Fox company, but the company rejected Sqrat – as its creator nicknamed him – and the young woman left sad. However, three years later, Fox occupied the character to be part of “The Ice Age”, without the consent of its owner, much less paying the corresponding royalties.

Faced with this, Ivy decided sue 20th century fox for the copy made to his squirrel and subsequent use in the aftermath of the mammoth, sloth and tiger films. The woman presented herself at the copyright offices since she had Sqrat registration but her lawyer had not renewed the corresponding license, therefore Fox could continue to use squirrel. From then on, a copyright battle began and, despite the fact that he showed that he sold articles with the image of his character, the legal conflict lasted until a few days ago.

The original squirrel, before Ice Age. Photo: Twitter @IWantJustice

Switching from Fox to Disney was Ivy’s winning card

The legal battle between the creator and 20th Century Fox put at risk the appearance of the squirrel in each of the installments of “The Ice Age”. Although, since 2019, lawyers and judges determined that the character was owned by Ivy and could also be used by Fox.

I also read: Walt Disney has more Oscars than Meryl Streep

Faced with this setback, Silberstein did not give up, she persisted and the balance was balanced when Disney bought 20th Century Fox. The company’s lawyers were authorized to reach an agreement with the creator and returned the character.

Consequently, Disney will not be able to use it without Ivy’s permission and will have to pay royalties if the squirrel is re-integrated into a film. Additionally, Silberstein reported that Square will not participate in the last installment, but does not rule out returning in the near future.