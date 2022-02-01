Did Real Madrid stop Zidane from landing at PSG?

Without a team since he put an end to his long and successful adventure in the Real Madridthe rooster Zinedine Zidane seems to have serious options to land on the bench of the Paris Saint Germain. The people of the capital value him as the most suitable replacement for a Mauricio Pochettino who does not finish getting the expected performance from his sensational squad.

In fact, in France they believe that if it weren’t for the result of the round of 16 draw for the Champions League, the Marseillais would already be at the head of the ship. As journalist Julien Maynard has dropped, Zizou stopped his possible landing in the Princes Park after confirming that the Parisians will have to face their former team in the next European tie

🛑”If PSG n&January 31, 20229; Affrontait pas le Real, peut être que Zidane aurait rejoint le PSG” @JulienMaynard RDV maintenant for the live market: https://t.co/r5vGY84dch — Telefoot (@telefoot_TF1) January 31, 2022

Although Maynard did not give further explanations, it seems clear that the coach did not look favorably on the idea of ​​crossing paths with the team of Chamartin in a duel to life or death. Neither the possibility of being eliminated with his new team nor the possibility of ending the European dream of the You meringues They were attractive options.

Of course, looking to the future, Zidane remains the strongest candidate to replace Pochettino. Unless he is able to close the campaign with resounding success, the Argentine seems doomed to jump ship sooner rather than later. His credit is almost exhausted, and even more so after his team fell yesterday in the second round of the coupe de france in a dramatic penalty shootout against Nice.