Did Jimmy Garoppolo play his final game for the San Francisco 49ers?

play 0:44 Eduardo Varela joins the debate against the clock to talk about the possible departure of the QB from the 49ers.

The still Niners quarterback admitted that it was difficult to deal with the accumulation of emotions after the loss to the Rams

INGLEWOOD — As the quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo He walked slowly towards the dressing room, perhaps for the last time as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, stopped to get a hug from the general manager John Lynch.

Garoppolo and the last comeback attempt of the Niners had just been ruined when his desperate pass to JaMycal Hasty bounced off the hands of the running back and linebacker Travin Howard from Los Angeles Rams.

No one in the Niners organization has commented on Jimmy Garoppolo’s future after the loss. Getty Images

a confused Garoppolo hugged Lynch back, while both shared comforting words after the defeat of San Francisco 20-17 against their divisional rivals rams at NFC Conference Championship Game, a defeat that burned more, because the Niners gave up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, similar to how they did in the Super Bowl LIV.

Minutes later, Garoppolo stood before the media present and detailed the emotions of the moment, looking directly into an uncertain future reality that will likely culminate in him playing for another team next season.

“[Las emociones] they hit pretty hard in the locker room,” said Garoppolo. “I think this next couple of days, it’s really going to start to settle in. Emotions run high after a game, win or lose, and it’s one of the things you have to be thankful for that happened, smile, and think about the good things. We’ll see what happens.” what happens in the next couple of days, weeks, whatever, but I love this team. Just the fight and battle on this team throughout the year has been really impressive. Love those guys.”

The opportunity to play one more game for the team that paid a second-round pick for him in 2017 and then signed him to a record $137.5 million, five-year deal slipped through the fingers of Garoppolo after another uneven performance in which he offered glimpses of the good and the bad that have marked his stay with the club.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

Garoppolo He finished 16 of 30 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, for an 87.1 passer rating. Made some big plays, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle what did he give to the Niners that 10 point lead. He also made mistakes, including failing to connect with a fully discovered Kittle in the first period, on a play that could have ended in a long touchdown.

Most of the damage from Garoppolo it came from a clean pocket, something he enjoyed for most of the first three quarters, when the rams they managed to rush on just four of 22 pass backs. But when Aaron Donald, Von Miller & Inc. turned up the heat in the final quarter, Garoppolo He had few responses.

Garoppolo he was under pressure on seven of his nine dropbacks to shoot in the fourth quarter, completing 2 of 7 attempts, plus the interception. He finished the season with eight interceptions under pressure, the worst mark of the season. NFL, including five since Week 18.

After the loss, the head coach of the NinersKyle ShanahanI wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Garoppolobut offered appreciation.

“I love Jimmy“, he expressed Shanahan. “I’m not going to sit here giving a farewell statement or anything like that right now. There are a lot of things on my mind. Jimmy he has fought a lot, he fought today, and he did incredible things today. I love directing Jimmy“.

But exactly how much longer will he lead Shanahan to Garoppolo, we’ll see. The signs have been obvious, pointing to a quarterback change since the Niners traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft, to select Trey Lance.

split paths with Garoppolo it won’t be easy. Since Shanahan assumed the reins in 2017, the Niners are 35-16 when Garoppolo starts, and from 8-31 when it doesn’t.

TO Garoppolo He has one year remaining on his contract with a charge against the scheduled salary cap of $26.905 million, although the Niners would be left with a charge of just 1.4 million in dead money, if they trade or cut Garoppolo in the campaign break.

The preference of NinersIt would, of course, be a trade, with multiple teams around the league in need of a quarterback and few proven starters available, possibly. For any team interested in acquiring Garoppolo, a contract extension would probably be included.

“A lot of uncertainty, it’s not fun to think about it,” he said. Kittle. “I’m just processing losing the game before the Super Bowl, which isn’t fun at all. But I’ll get to those emotions when they come.”

play 1:10 Ciro Procuna responds regarding the possibility that the QB leaves San Francisco.

Even after such a devastating loss, multiple players from the Niners took a moment to recognize what he contributed Garoppolo In the season. Playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb and a sprained shoulder, the Niners rose from a 3-5 start to finish 10-7, then won playoff games on the road against historic rivals like the Dallas Cowboys Y Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo wasn’t the force behind that resurgence, but his efficiency, especially down the stretch, resulted in a QBR (53.4) that ranked him 13th in the NFL, a 68.3 percent completion percentage that ranked sixth, and 8.64 yards per pass attempt, which ranked second.

Nonetheless, Garoppolo He was never afraid of internal or external questions regarding his future, speaking openly about how any game near the end of his season could be his last. San Francisco.

“I think he dealt with the amazing signing season,” left tackle said. Trent Williams. “Nobody wants to be in the position they were put in. But, it didn’t show. Jimmy he’s a top guy. He conducted himself professionally every day. I’m proud of him. He’s a brother for life.”

When asked Sunday night how he was able to survive a rollercoaster season for himself and his team, Garoppolo he replied, “I don’t know.” He recognized that having many good people around him helped his cause.

While ending a media session of about five minutes, Garoppolo he reflected on what could be his final moment with the team. A chaotic campaign with so many ups and downs left him with a smile on his face, as he thanked the media and walked out into the bowels of sofi stadium.

“I have no regrets this year,” he said. Garoppolo.