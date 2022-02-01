Data show delayed diagnosis of panniculitis in patients with lupus erythematosus

Doctors insist on the need to improve the detection of this type of lupus to avoid major consequences in patients.

Puerto Rico is one of the countries with the highest rate of SLE in the world.

Lupus erythematosus panniculitis (LEP) is a rare variant of cutaneous lupus erythematosus that is characterized by erythematous, often painful, subcutaneous nodules or plaques in fatty areas of the body and a group of researchers found that this is not detected early, therefore, they insist that primary and specific care mechanisms must be found based on the affected population.

Medicine indicates that systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is part of the so-called systemic autoimmune diseases. It consists of an alteration of autoimmunity, by which the patient produces in excess a series of proteins, called antibodies, that attack some of his cells and organs.

The study was approved by the institutional review boards of Partners Healthcare and New York University Grossman School of Medicine, in which researchers from Harvard and the University of Health Sciences in Ponce, Puerto Rico also participated.

Among the results of the investigation, the group of doctors detected an overall average diagnostic delay of 19.2 months; while in patients without SLE or SCI, the delay was 29.8 months.

“This is remarkable given the atrophy and permanent contour change associated with LEP. 68.7 percent of patients had atrophy, suggesting an association of delays in diagnosis with potentially preventable disfigurement,” the retrospective study researchers note.

Lupus panniculitis (PL) is a rare form of lupus Chronic cutaneous erythematosus, whose diagnosis requires an adequate clinical-pathological correlation, especially if it constitutes the first manifestation of lupus erythematosus (LE).

Depending on the evolutionary state of the lesions, the biopsy may show non-specific changes that make diagnosis difficult. There are few published series on this entity.

As discussed by the medical community, this often results in lipoatrophy (decrease in adipose tissue (fat) located under the skin) deep, which can lead to serious disfigurement. Although LEP is frequently isolated, infection can occur. coexistence with discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE) (referred to as lupus profundus) or systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), for which diagnosis is often delayed and thus increases the risk of sequelae, such as atrophy and calcinosis.

The Existing Literature on LEP is limited to small case series which leads to characteristic clinics and treatment algorithms poorly defined. for that reason a group of researchers presented a series of cases of 61 patients with confirmed LEP in which they looked for an initial association between treatment and cases with SLE and SCI.

To date, the origin of systemic lupus erythematosus is unknown, and according to existing information it is believed to have a genetic basis, with the influence of environmental and hormonal factors, etc.; In addition, it is not an infectious disease, therefore, it is not contagious because it is an immunological alteration of those who suffer from it.

They also found that the majority of the patients they required more than 2 systemic therapies, suggesting that LEP is often refractory to first-line therapy, usually hydroxychloroquine.

They added that those patients with coexisting SLE or DLE experienced more refractory disease, that is, “42 percent were receiving immunosuppressive therapy at the time of LEP diagnosis, suggesting that LEP in the context of SLE or DLE is particularly recalcitrant.” to therapy,” they explained.

Finally, they insisted that lupus erythematosus panniculitis is rare and difficult to diagnose, particularly in those without SLE or DLE at presentation, so the findings described above indicate the importance of earlier diagnosis.

Lupus in Puerto Rico

With data extracted from different health insurers in the country, the prevalence of SLE in Puerto Rico is 159 patients for every 100,000 patients.

“This places Puerto Rico as one of the countries with the highest rate of SLE in the world. The high proportion of women who suffer from SLE on the island is also interesting. In other ethnic groups, the proportion of women to men with SLE varies from 5 :1 to 9:1. However, in Puerto Rico this is much higher, approximately 13:1”, reveals the study published by the journal of Medicine and Public Health.

