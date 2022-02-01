Daniela García Ortega: convergence between art and medicine

#TalentFacMed

Daniela Garcia Ortega she still has some of the sketchbooks and paintings she made as a child. Art and creativity have been central in the development of personal and extracurricular projects. The fifth-year Surgeon student is currently in charge of the Directorate of Humanities and Culture of the student group ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), in which he performs functions such as the coordination of cultural events and the design of infographics and flyers for them.

In December of last year, Daniela designed Christmas cards for a letter delivery activity by volunteers to children with cancer, and in September she moderated the virtual gallery and the contest “Imagination and Childhood Cancer”, whose objective was to raise public awareness of the difficulties of experiencing childhood cancer through various media such as photographs, poems, songs, digital drawings and 3D sculptures.

“Art is a great tool for patients. It serves as a complement to treatments when people want to express themselves, communicate and heal with music, painting and dance”. There are studies that prove that art therapy helps patients against depression, as well as to distinguish their emotions and share them, assured the student.

Daniela’s vocation is located at the convergence point between art and medicine. He decided to study this because he knew that he could continue expressing his creativity even studying that career. “It is thought that you enter Medicine and leave everything else aside, but it should not be that way. The development of creativity is very important because it allows you to understand in different ways; I learned a lot about anatomy by drawing, for example”, he commented.

In his opinion, art plays an important role for health professionals because it is a way of raising awareness about the disease beyond a diagnosis.. “It’s not easy to imagine what someone hospitalized is going through and many times you don’t teach how to treat the person, how to approach them, how to take care of them, how to give bad news,” he said.

In her personal work, Daniela shares her way of seeing people as real as possible, showing imperfection and diversity with great emphasis on the expression of the eyes and the body. His drawings are mainly in pencil, but he also uses pastels, oils and, for digital design, his iPad. For her, art and medicine are two different paths that contribute to people’s health, and bringing them together through personal and extracurricular projects is her passion.

Diego C Alverdi