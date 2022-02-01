Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint met again for the anniversary of Harry Potter : : El Litoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

https://static.ellitoral.com/img/logo-litoral.png

Thursday 09.12.2021 – Last update – 19:57

19:54

“Back to Hogwarts”

In the photo, the beloved trio sit in what appears to be the Gryffindor Common Room, with Watson flanked by her co-stars on either side.

Credit: HBO

"I'm going back to Hogwarts" Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reunited for the Harry Potter anniversary

This is what it’s like to come home to Hogwarts. HBO Max on Thursday revealed the first photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson on the set of the upcoming “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” special. The retrospective, which opens on January 1, was announced last month. In the photo, the beloved trio sit in what appears to be the Gryffindor Common Room, with Watson flanked by her co-stars on either side. The three will be joined in the special by an extensive list of cast members and filmmakers from all eight films in the “Harry Potter” franchise, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton and more.

