‘Dangerous relationships’: Keanu Reeves claimed he was told to think about his mother dying to cry at just the right time

Audiences associated Keanu Reeves with teenage roles before he starred in dangerous friendships. However, she wanted to work in a production of Shakespeare. dangerous friendships it was a great opportunity for Reeves to get closer to that. He once explained how he had difficulty crying on cue. As a result, director Stephen Frears told him to think of his dead mother so that the tears would begin to flow.

Who does Keanu Reeves play in ‘Dangerous Liaisons’?

1988 dangerous friendships It takes place before the French Revolution. Follow the Marquise de Merteuil (Glenn Close) and Viscount de Valmont (John Malkovich) as they go about their petty exchanges at the royal court of France. They casually destroy the lives of everyone around them. Things take a turn for the worse when romance bubbles to the surface.

