‘Dangerous relationships’: Keanu Reeves claimed he was told to think about his mother dying to cry at just the right time

Audiences associated Keanu Reeves with teenage roles before he starred in dangerous friendships. However, she wanted to work in a production of Shakespeare. dangerous friendships it was a great opportunity for Reeves to get closer to that. He once explained how he had difficulty crying on cue. As a result, director Stephen Frears told him to think of his dead mother so that the tears would begin to flow.

Who does Keanu Reeves play in ‘Dangerous Liaisons’?

1988 dangerous friendships It takes place before the French Revolution. Follow the Marquise de Merteuil (Glenn Close) and Viscount de Valmont (John Malkovich) as they go about their petty exchanges at the royal court of France. They casually destroy the lives of everyone around them. Things take a turn for the worse when romance bubbles to the surface.

Reeves plays Le Chevalier Raphael Danceny, Cécile’s (Uma Thurman) suitor. He starts out as her music teacher, but they fall in love as a result of Merteuil’s persuasion. However, Merteuil eventually begins an affair with Danceny. He challenges Valmont to a duel after discovering that he was having sex with Cécile. Valmont’s dying wish is for Danceny to tell Madame Marie de Tourvel (Michelle Pfeiffer) of her true feelings for her.

Director Stephen Frears told Keanu Reeves to think about his mother dying from crying at just the right time

by Brian J Robb Keanu Reeves: an excellent adventure explores the life and career of the title subject. He details the actor’s biggest roles and life experiences, including Matrix Y Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. However, Robb explains that Reeves had difficulty crying at the right moment in one particular scene in dangerous friendships.

An early sequence in the opera required Reeves to cry on the spot, but he was unable to get the tears to start flowing. As a result, Frears grew increasingly frustrated with the actor’s inability to cry on cue. Reeves claimed that Frears gave him one piece of advice in particular. He said, “Can’t you think about your dead mother or something?”

After several hours, Reeves finally cried for him. dangerous friendships scene as needed. Robb called it “her hardest acting challenge of his in his career so far: making the tears flow.” However, Reeves would go on to explore various other roles later in her career as she moved further away from teenage roles.

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ had a tight filming schedule

Robb’s book said that Frears shot the movie in just 10 weeks. However, it was not the result of budget concerns, as he had $14 million on the table. Rather, another production increased the pressure. Director Milos Forman discussed filming a version of dangerous friendships with Christopher Hampton named Valmont.

dangerous friendships easily conquered Valmont, starring Colin Firth and Meg Tilly. Frears’ iteration eventually landed at the Oscars, earning 7 nominations and 3 wins, including art direction, screenplay, and costuming. Critics praised Close and Pfeiffer’s performances in dangerous friendships but he ruled out Reeves’s performance.

