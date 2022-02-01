‘Cruella’, Disney’s new punk heroine

Disney bets on the anti-system spirit to address the origins of one of its most iconic villains

Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in an interpretive duel as funny as it is full of bile in this film that can be seen on Disney +

Disney has spent years trying to get the most out of its classic animation catalog through ‘remakes’, sequels or live action versions. Thanks to ‘Maleficent’ they discovered a new formula, to exploit the villains of their stories by giving them their own independent story.

Now it’s the turn of Cruella De Vil, the perfidious antagonist of ‘101 Dalmatians’ obsessed with puppies to make fur coats that was characterized, in addition to his insane histrionics, by having half white, half black hair. Until now, her role had not had much travel, not even when Glenn Close took over from him in two unmemorable movies. For this reason, she had to make a clean slate and invent a whole story around the character.

If ‘Maleficent’ was set in a fantasy universe, that of ‘Sleeping Beauty’, ‘Cruella’ is set in the real world, more specifically in the London of the seventies, a time of explosion of the counterculturein which youth rebelled against the dictatorship of the old and marked a new aesthetic marked by the breaking of taboos. The result? That Cruella has become a punk hero.

“We wanted to do something completely different, energetic and vibrant & rdquor ;, tells us Craig Gillespie, its director. “That the character was filled with all the irreverent spirit of that time when it came to upsetting the pre-established order & rdquor ;.

‘Cruella’ tells the story of Estella (Emma Stone), a girl with artistic concerns who will be orphaned on the streets of London. Turned into a tramp and a thief, she will find shelter with two other homeless children. Together they will specialize in thefts, although Estella will grow up hoping to become a fashion designer. Her great myth is the Duchess (Emma Thompson), who symbolizes status and also arrogance. She will start working for her, quickly rising thanks to her talent until she becomes her assistant. It will be then that her hidden identity will begin to surface and she will become Cruella.

self made woman

For Emma Stone, this duality was always very attractive when interpreting the character. “Estella is sweet, and Cruella is unpredictable & rdquor ;, says the actress. “I would be lying if I said that I am no longer interested in the world of Cruella. She is more fun and also has some empowerment as she takes charge of her life & rdquor ;.

Indeed, this time it is committed to a model of a woman who makes herself, who does not need any romantic interest to fulfill herself, who is independent, creative and is not afraid of challenges. Also, she has an irresistible kamikaze point. There are many who have wanted to compare Cruella with the Joker, but her essence is much less dark, less psychopathic.

Craig Gillespie already had experience, in the indie field, when dealing with misfit characters with a touch of madness as he demonstrated in ‘Lars and a real girl’ and ‘I, Tonya’. Here he manages to delve into the lights and shadows of the character, from her childhood to her adult stage, revealing her concerns, her dreams, but also her wounds after being orphaned.

“It was important that it was not a black or white character, like his hair & rdquor ;, he jokes. “We wanted to work with the gray areas through which you could empathize with the character, add a little melancholy, on the one hand, and on the other, a good dose of humor & rdquor ;.

In ‘Cruella’ all these facets coexist: the most painful, which corresponds to the memories of his childhood, the most badass, which includes anti-system performances that establish Cruella as a subversive icon and the funniest, thanks to the roguish duo who play Gaspar (Joel Fry) and Horacio (Paul Walter Hauser) and his chihuahua puppy that he even dresses up as a rat for some of his fanciful plans. We also find a gender fluid character reminiscent of David Bowie, Artie (John McCrea) and an African-American Anita (Perdita’s future mother) (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).

The bad one is the Baroness

Actually, the worst bad of the show is the Baroness, an unscrupulous woman who Emma Thompson defends without resorting to caricature, with great elegance and a sense of humor. “She was crying out to play the real villain & rdquor ;, says the actress. “I’ve spent decades of my life playing decent women, so it’s been a joy to play the Baroness.” What she hasn’t gotten along so well is tightening the girdles and corsets of the sumptuous designs that she walks in the film. The Baroness would represent Dior’s distinction and Cruella identifies with Vivianne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Nina Hagen.

If the world of fashion is present in Cruella, so is the world of music. In addition to the sheet music Nicholas Britell (and from the original song with Florence + The Machine) the soundtrack could not be more apotheosis. T-Rex, The Doors, Supertramp, Deep Purple, The Clash, Electric Light Orchestra, David Bowie and Brian Eno, The Stooges or The Rolling Stones. All of these themes are organically integrated into the film, as the director orchestrated some set-pieces around them, even putting them on set when they were shooting. “There is an internal choreography from the music, let’s say that we have designed the film around it, not the other way around as usual & rdquor ;.

Emma Thompson believes that ‘Cruella’ differs in many ways from the traditional Disney product. “It is perhaps the darkest movie that Disney has made in a long time & rdquor ;. Irreverence, glam-rock and even killer Dalmatians.