Conor McGregor’s Shoulder Exercise: Overhead Press

Conor McGregor’s shoulder workout UFC star and highest paid athlete in the world

UFC star and highest paid athlete in the world A military press with a bar behind the neck

The physical transformation of Conor McGregor (UFC) in the last 10 years

Conor McGregor already weighs 86 kilos and looks like a mountain of muscles

Brutal Conor McGregor’s military shoulder press. The Irish fighter, UFC legend, ‘heats up’ his return to the octagon every week on his instagram account and this time he appears in the gym hitting the delts hard. The military press is an exercise to hypertrophy the shoulders and that you can do on a multipower machine, which is more comfortable and allows you to better play with the kilos, or standing with a barbell like the Irishman does.

9 repetitions with 10 kilos on each side of the bar seems, and executing it behind the neck, to have more impact on the posterior deltoid.

In addition to this exercise, for shoulders you can also do seated dumbbell presses, Arnold presses, lateral and front raises, or chin-up rows.

Only 7 seconds to win a million euros: McGregor, the richest

in sports, Conor McGregor is still looking for a rival for his return to the UFC and happens to be, one more year, the highest paid athlete in the world. In fact, he only needs 7 seconds to win a million euros according to the OLBG betting platform.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io