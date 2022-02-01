Coldplay release new album and song written by Chris Martin and Selena Gomez

Melissa Gonzalez

melissagonzalez.asesora@larepublica.net | Friday October 15, 2021 10:25 am

Fans of the band Coldplay can now listen to their latest album, released today and available on the main digital platforms.

“Music Of The Spheres” is the group’s ninth album and with it comes a new video for “Let Somebody Go,” with lyrics written by Chris Martin and guest singer Selena Gomez.

The production also includes the single “Higher Power”, which was premiered on the International Space Station by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and became a worldwide hit.

Last week Coldplay became the first British band to debut at number one on the US Hot 100 chart with their collaboration with BTS, “My Universe”, the song has already racked up over 100 million views on YouTube.

The album’s release comes after the band announced a massive stadium world tour for 2022, with Costa Rica as the starting point.

The tour announcement was accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives and environmental commitments, including halving CO2 emissions and planting a tree for every ticket sold.