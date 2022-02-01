‘Clifford: The Big Red Dog’: Darby Camp Talks About The Challenge Of Filming With Puppets And How Similar She Is To Her Character – CINEMABLEND

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ is available now on Paramount Plus. In an interview for Sensacine Mexico he shared with us how crazy it was to record with a great puppet and the things he shares with his character, Emily.

Clifford: The Big Red Dog is now available on Paramount Plus and to celebrate it we chatted with the stars of this touching production, Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall, who play the brave Elizabeth and irresponsible Uncle Casey in this film inspired by the literary series of the same title, created by the late Norman Bridwell in 1963.

The premise is the same as it was more than 50 years ago: little Elizabeth, a shy and intelligent girl, receives, by chance, a tiny red puppy. The protagonist’s desire to have a sincere company is so great that the love she gives her new pet is reflected in the enormous size to which it grows from one day to the next: it is no longer just a puppy, now she can ride it ...as if it were a horse!

For Daby and Jack it was not easy to share a set with the great puppet who pretended to be Clifford.



Darby Camp, young actress who won over the world of specialized critics with only 10 years thank you for your participation in Big Little Liesconfessed that she finds many similarities between her and Elizabeth: “I live in North Carolina and it’s not a very big place, so every time I saw my family or friends, They gave me a lot of attention and it’s great, but sometimes I do feel like Emily...”

I just want to relax and not get so much attention, but I feel very honored of everything I have done

In Clifford: The Big Red Dog, Elizabeth is a bright girl, but her qualities have come at the cost of mistreatment from her other classmates, or of being classified as the “weird girl”. Although Darby has never been treated like this, it is a fact that 10 years, critics predicted a promising actress after appearing on the small screen with Reese Witherspoon, and often the articles about Big Little Lies revolved around her appearances as a precociously intelligent little girl.

Be that as it may, titles like Big Little Lies, benji Y The Christmas Chronicles took Camp to starring in America’s most beloved children’s story. Next to her is Jack Whitehall, a comedian whose humor is not entirely suitable for children. “It was great to do this family movie because I can finally make something that I can show my nephews […] because all my past comedy is pretty inappropriate and they hadn’t seen any of my work so as not to corrupt their minds”Whitehall shared.

He and Darby both shared a set with a huge red puppet, “the puppeteers were very good, you felt like there was a real dog”detailed the 14-year-old actress, but, despite what we mortals may think, the real challenge was acting alongside Clifford in puppy mode: “It was harder because I didn’t have a real puppy, so I was holding a bag, looking at a laser on the ground or a tennis ball.”.