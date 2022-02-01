Christian Eriksen is a new Brentford player and returns to elite football after cardiac arrest

the dane Christian Eriksenwho suffered a cardiac arrest during the match against Finland in the last European Championship, is a new Brentford player, confirmed this Monday the club of the Premier League.

The signing, which is subject to international clearance, has taken place “after completing a medical evaluation”, and its duration is until the end of this seasonBrentford reported in a statement.

The 29-year-old Danish international began his career at Ajax, where he won three leagues, a Cup and a Super Cup, then excelled at Tottenham and Inter Milan, with whom he was league champion last season.

Eriksen is a new Brentford player @brentfordfc

He also became a differential factor and benchmark for the Danish national teamwith which he has participated in 109 games and scored 36 goals until he suffered cardiac arrest at Parken in Copenhagen in the European Championship.

After recovering from the serious problem, he has been training with youngsters from Ajax to recover his physical form.

Brentford reported that Eriksen has recently received his covid-19 vaccination, to comply with UK entry regulations, and will travel to West London in the coming days and will not train with Brentford this week.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank knows his new player well, having played under him for the Danish Under-17 team. “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It’s been a while since I last trained him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and has become the star of the Danish national team,” explained the coach.

“We have seized an incredible opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months, but he has worked a lot on his own. He is fit but we will need him to be fit for the match and I look forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back to his highest level,” he said.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to decide games. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has a very, very good shot from set pieces, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player who will find a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring his experience of top-level football to the club. I hope he has an impact in the locker room,” he added.

Phil Giles, director of football at Brentford, explained that they began to analyze the possibility of joining him when they learned that he would leave Inter. “Naturally, the process of signing Christian was longer than most transfers. I understand that many people will have questions about the process. In order to respect Christian’s medical confidentiality, we will not go into details,” he said.

“Brentford fans can rest assured that we have done everything to ensure that Christian is in the best possible shape to return to competitive football. Now that Christian has made the decision to sign for Brentford, all parties want to focus squarely on football”, added Giles, who commented that they are “confident that Christian will have a great impact at Brentford and in the Premier League between now and the end of the season”.