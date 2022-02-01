Chris Hemsworth reveals the 5-minute routine to mark the arms

Chris Hemsworth knows very well that the best training routines are those that have variety, combine long, short, resistance, strength, cardio and mobility routines, and include a mix between long sessions, and others that last just a few minutes, but leave you the same devastating at the end.

After creating your own fitness app (called Center), the actor has been sharing more and more details of his workouts, including some plans that he has developed with the help of his personal trainer (who is also a coach in the app) and that do not exceed 10 minutes and can be done in anywhere or even if you don’t have a professional, fully equipped gym at home.

And when it comes to fitness, short doesn’t mean less strenuous. On the contrary, the time is compensated with high intensity movements, explosive exercises and circuits relentlessly making you sweat. Between his shorter workouts, the actor has a 5 minute routine which is essential to help build muscle in the arms (works biceps, triceps and even the deltoids), with the help of a pair of dumbbells.

Chris Hemsworth and his 5-minute arm routine

Their fitness app explains more about the routine: “Who said you need a gym to build big arms? Not us! All it takes is 5 exercises and 5 minutes. Try these exercises to strengthen your arms and start gaining muscle and definition at home”

The routine leads you to perform a series of 5 exercises, leaving only a few seconds of rest between each one to recover, with which you will work the different areas of the arms. The idea is that you have a complete workout in a short time, and you can always add more sets of the exercise if you’re looking for something a little longer and more challenging.