Chris Evans’ alleged new girlfriend isn’t Selena Gomez

Chris Evans is rumored to have a new girlfriend, or at least dating someone. If you’re thinking of Selena Gomez, no, we don’t mean her. Recently it became clear that they were not together (although the ‘fandom’ was sure that they were, due to a detail that pointed to a sweater that they had –supposedly– shared). But there is a new person in the life of the Marvel star. And again, it is the fans themselves who have reached the conclusion and have commented on it like a patio from ‘There is no one living here’ on social networks. The girl in question is called Alba Baptistais 24 years old and is an actress.

If his name doesn’t ring a bell, perhaps his face does, because he is the star of the Netflix series ‘The Warrior Nun’, which launched its first season in 2020 and became a success. (By the way, the second is already prepared, but there is still no scheduled release date).

Poster for the teen drama ‘The Warrior Nun’. DR

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Chris’s avid fans realized that the actor began following Alba on Insta in the fall of 2020 and, although she did not follow him until the summer of 2021, now she also follows Chris’s brother, his girlfriend and his dog. Come on, all the family.

And although, ok, this is not decisive, these same fans credit that Alba spent the new year in Los Angeles, and her fans believe that one of the photos she shared those days was from Chris’s house.

According to this same ‘fandom’, apparently, Chris has been in Lisbon these days, where Alba is also. So, speaking clearly: they have already left us wanting to know more. Are they really dating? They certainly make a good couple.

What a ‘salseo’ to fully enter the second month of this 2022.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io