Chivas registers José Juan Macías with the number 32

While the future of the striker is defined, the Flock takes forecasts and registers it against Liga MX

MEXICO — Jose Juan Macias is registered by Chivas on the MX League, after what the striker was discharged from Getafe in Spain. The Mexican attacker is still analyzing his possible destinations.

Macias is still in Spain and seeks to continue in Europe. In case of not continuing his career abroad, he would return to play Chivaseven though he has offers from three teams from the MX League.

José Juan Macías appears registered with number 32 in the Chivas squad to play in Liga MX. MX League

The attacker of the Chivas just got discharged from Getafeby finalizing the assignment of the loan ahead of time.

Chivas made the decision to register the footballer in case he did not find a destination other than Liga MX, since José Juan Macías still seeks to continue with the dream of European football.

The options for the Mexican attacker have diminished, due to the fact that the transfer markets in Spain, Italy, France, England and the Netherlands have closed, so there are few possibilities left for him to continue in the Old Continent.

At Getafe from Spain He could not stand out, because he was injured and the “azulón” team had a change of technical director. The Spaniard Míchel, formerly of Pumas, was the one who took the striker to Europe, but after not having good results he was fired and the opportunities for the Mexican ended there.

Now the MX League discharge to Jose Juan Macias, to prevent the footballer from running out of a team. In Chivas They have already let him know that they have the attacker and, despite having options from other teams in Mexico, the priority is the rojiblancos.

José Juan Macías is against time, since in a few hours he must define his future, which for now seems closer to Mexico than to Europe.