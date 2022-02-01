Chivas registers José Juan Macías in Liga MX and even gives him a number

The European dream of José Juan Macías ended sooner than expected. In the summer pass market he was transferred, on loan, to Getafe but he did not find the necessary opportunities to settle in the Old Continent. Michel González was dismissed from the Madrid institution and his replacement, Quique Sánchez Flores, did not consider him in his rotations. That is why the transfer from Spain was broken.

Within hours of the closing of Liga MX records for Clausura 2022, Chivas de Guadalajara surprised everyone. The 22-year-old attacker was registered on the tournament website and caught the attention of all fans: his face appeared alongside those of Alexis Vega, Ángel Zaldívar, César Huerta, Ronaldo Cisneros, Roberto Alvarado and Paolo Yrizar. Everything seems to indicate that he will stay in the Fold to fight for a place.

There has not yet been a communication from Amaury Vergara or Ricardo Peláez. It is believed that, before the imminent completion of the market, the Sacred Flock would have carried out this maneuver to ensure their services during the semester in case of not being able to locate it in another club. At the moment, and as anticipated in previous articles, MLS’s Sporting Kansas City raised their hand to sign him this winter.

José Juan Macías would have a new number

The Liga MX platform showed that JJ, with a past in León de Guanajuato, will no longer be able to use the number ‘9’ on his shirt, since that now belongs to Ángel Zaldívar. The ’32’ will be the shirt of the youth squad from Guadalajara in case Michel Leaño considers him in this tournament.