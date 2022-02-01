Chivas de Guadalajara continues without a “leader” on the pitch and Alexis Vega would wear the badge in J4

Michel Leaño has used a total of five different players in the search for the team captain.

Next Saturday, February 5, the action returns to the MX League in the framework of day 4 of the Closure 2022. For this date, Chivas will visit the border in search of three points in the match he will play against FC Juarez. The novelty? Alexis Vega would wear the captain’s badge by those of Michel Leano.

And it is that the young coach of the rojiblancos seems not to have found the key when looking for his “leader” on the field. Up to a total of five players have worn the badge in the Flock in the last 12 commitments, a very high number that shows the lack of a figure of weight in the squad.

Jesús Molina, Isaac Brizuela, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce, and Sergio Flores -the latter the most discussed-, have been the footballers who have worn the band on their left arm. However, and before the national team break, Flores’ captaincy generated endless debates within the rojiblanca fans.

With just 26 games in the top circuit, the Chivas youth squad carried the band over players with more experience such as Raul Gudiño or Alexis Vega. And the latter would now be in charge of taking the captaincy in the match against Juárez FC in search of a leadership that offers guarantees.

According to information from the Record newspaper, Leaño would test the striker as the team’s boss on the field after his return with the Mexican team, where he has emerged as one of the heroes after his goal against Jamaica that helped in the comeback of the local team.