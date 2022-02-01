Chanel: “I haven’t opened TikTok since Friday because I’m panicking”

chanell is the representative of Spain in Eurovision 2022 with the song SloMo. It has done with this gap after winning the benidorm fest in a final surrounded by controversy.

TV viewers and Twitter users, who had placed Rigoberta Bandini already Tanxugueiras as favourites, they focused on the 30-year-old singer, that before the hatred aroused after the final decided to remove himself from Twitter.

“TikTok I haven’t opened it since Friday because I’m panickingbut I have to say that 80% of the messages I receive on Instagram are about love”, he confessed to Eva Soriano and Iggy Rubin this Tuesday during his visit to Special bodiesthe morning of Europe FM.

Chanel assures that despite what happened she is strong and is working on not losing hope. “is being enough heavy what has happened The only thing we have done is work super hard to make art,” says the artist who respects that everyone has opinions, but there is a limit.

This same Monday he experienced a surreal situation, before which he could not shut up, in a restaurant. “I heard a woman saying: ‘And those tights, don’t wear that monkey, your ass is down.’ I told her: “I looked at her, smiled at her and said: ‘Thank you, you get up and we’ll look at yours, let’s see how it goes’. Maybe I should have kept quiet.”





Chanel during her performance at Benidorm Fest // Agencia EFE





The jumpsuit (or better, the jumpsuits) of Chanel are the work of carmen faralawho did the one for the first semifinal and after seeing her performance he called her because he wanted to do another look for the final. He did it in just two days.





Chanel, in the final of the Benidorm Fest // EFE





The artist of Cuban origin appreciates her work and that of the entire team. “Without them that staging would not have been the same. If they put me alone there loose it wouldn’t have been the same. It’s a job for everyone”, says Chanel, who had the lyrics of leroy sanchez and the choreography of Kyle Hanagamichoreographer for Jennifer Lopez.

“The attitude was winning. We went with everything, we went to full, super focus… You have worked for that and when that day comes you say what? It’s true? Has passed? I didn’t even believe it,” says Chanel, for whom the benidorm fest It was her first time alone on stage.

“The stage was not an unknown place for me. I was nervous because I wasn’t playing any character, it was me“, he says about his time at the festival, in which he lived a unique moment: “The day of the final I saw people singing, voting, there were posters with my name and I freaked out a lot”.

About to shoot with Steven Spielberg

The curriculum of Chanel, the representative of Spain in Eurovision 2022, is infinite and includes a casting with steven spielberg. She was about to be Anita in West Side Story.

After doing the castings for the musical in Spain and get the role of cover (substitute), he rejected it and then presented himself to the casting from the movie of the Spielberg movie.

“I showed up on a Monday and the next day I got a message: ‘Steven is in the room. We were five Anitas from all over the worldwe entered two by two and when I entered the room attack Steven was here, he shook my hand, he thanked me for coming from so far, he told me I was very talented and… a lot of shit,” Chanel said, adding one more detail. “He was standing and looking at us across the screen, so I can say I’m on Steven Spielberg’s cell phone.”