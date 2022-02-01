celebrity moms on view

Staff Agencia Reforma

CDMX.- The greatest blessing, for some women, is to become mothers, like some celebrities who will debut in this facet this year, and others will remember what it is like to change diapers.

Such is the case of Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar, who in a few weeks will receive their twins Clio and Billy, two years after giving birth to their firstborn Kira.

In October she turned five months, which she celebrated with a photo showing the evolution of her pregnancy, and since then, she assured, she has been completely resting so that days before delivery she does not have problems.

Another of the actresses who also becomes a mother for the second time is Iran Castillo, along with her fiancé Pepe Ramos, with whom she announced her romance in February of last year.

the gilts

Mon Laferte

After a year of hormonal treatment, the Chilean finally fulfilled one of her dreams and it will be for the first quarter of the year that she has her baby in her arms.

Natalia Tellez

The driver announced her pregnancy at the end of September, the result of her relationship with the music producer Antonio Zabala, 35 years old. The little girl will be named Emilia, who will possibly be born in February.

Eva Luna

The Montaner family is also partying thanks to Evaluna and Camilo, who in October shared the news of the singer’s pregnancy through the premiere of her song “Indigo”, the name her baby will bear. Their son is expected to be born in March.

international mothers

+ Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney will debut as parents.

+ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will have their second baby, after Stormi.

+ Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are expecting twins.

Participate with your opinion!