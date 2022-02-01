Celebrity IOU: Kim Kadrashian and Kris Jenner as guests

“Celebrity Makeovers” or “Celebrity IOU” in English, is the program where brothers Scott, Jonathan and Drew, unite their talents to renovate the houses of friends of celebrities to transform them into the house of their dreams. This series is an addition to the long list of programs in which the Scott twins have participated, from “Brothers at work” and even “Sell to Buy” these brothers have come to the homes of many to inspire them with impressive design and architecture projects.

In addition to their long list of programs, the Scott brothers present us “Celebrity Makeovers” in which they have had guests like Zooey Deschanel, Rainn Wilson, Allison Janney and Justin Hartley, but this season they took the guests to the next level with the Kardashian family as the first guests of the season. Read on and find out the details!

An episode full of Kardashians

The new season of “Celebrity IOU” will begin with the episode of Kris Jenner who decided to give her best friend the remodeling that the Scott brothers offered her. But nevertheless; in the Kardashian family everything is done as a team and this episode will also feature appearances from Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. In this special episode, the socialites and businesswomen decided to work together with Drew and Jonathan to create a modern new space for her longtime friend, Lisa, who recently lost her husband and mother. In this makeover, the celebrity team worked to create a beautiful outdoor oasis which represents how much the Kardashian-Jenner family appreciate her.

Kris Jenner is a lover of design and architecture. William Abranowicz

The passion for design

This special renewal stands out and was chosen as the first episode of the season thanks to both Kris, Kim and Kendall they have a great sense of interior design and during this episode they did not hesitate to get involved in the whole process, which resulted in a garden transformation that left everyone in shock.

Both the Kardashians and the Jenners have a long history in the world of interior design and design as each has designed their own homes to create beautiful and welcoming spaces, but in this episode they were able to discover a new branch of design by explore with landscaping and nature, so we are sure that this will not be the last time we see this family working on a project of this style.