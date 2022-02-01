Celebrities born in the Year of the Tiger



Celebrities born in the Year of the Tiger

It’s time for these ‘tigers’!

2022 is the year of the Tiger. According to Chinese culture, those born in a year of the Tiger have “electric and magnetic” personalities. We review the stars born under this sign. Yes, Tom Cruise is one of them. There are different types of Tiger: Fire, Earth, Metal, Water and Wood.

Dahyun, queen of K-Pop and tigress

Born on May 28, 1998, Dahyun (a member of the Korean pop duo TWICE) belongs to the sign of the Tiger associated with the Earth element.

(Image: JYP Entertainment)

Leonardo Dicaprio

Born on November 11, 1974, Leonardo DiCaprio is a Tiger and his element is Wood.

Isabel II

The Queen of England was born in 1926 and belongs to the sign of the Tiger and all element Earth.

Marilyn Monroe

Feline in her charismatic gesture and Tiger with Wood element.

Yoo Ah-in

Korean actor Yoo Ah-in was born on October 6, 1986 under the patronage of the Tiger.

(Image: Netflix)

Boa

The ‘Queen of K-pop’, BoA, was also born in the year of the Tiger and her element is Fire. He came into the world in 1986.

(Image: SM Entertainment)

YangMii

Chinese actress Yang Mi was also born under the sign of the Fire Tiger in 1986. Her animal magnetism is evident as she is one of the most followed celebrities in China today!

Robert Pattinson

British actor Robert Pattinson is a Fire Tiger who was born on May 13, 1986.

Tom Cruise

We already said it. Tom Cruise is a recognized tiger.

Jim Carrey

Water tiger born in the year 1962, Jim Carrey is a funny cat.

The Olsen twins

Actresses-turned-designers, the Olsen twins (Mary-Kate and Ashley) rose to screen fame through ‘Full House’ alongside the recently deceased Bob Saget. They are Tigresses of Fire and were born on June 13, 1986.

Lady Gaga

Star of ‘House of Gucci’, Lady Gaga is without a doubt a Fire Tigress. He was born in the year 1986.

TVXQ’s U-Know

U-Know is one half of one of K-pop’s biggest boy bands, TVXQ. This K-pop star is a Fire Tiger from 1986.

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk

Just like his fellow label member U-Know, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk is also a Fire Tiger born in 1986.

(Image: SM Entertainment)

