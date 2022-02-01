Cast Revealed For “Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies,” The Series About John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John’s Famous Movie

Paramount+ revealed the full cast of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Girls,” the series set to premiere before the end of 2022.

Paramount+, the network that will premiere the 10 episodes of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, announced that the series inspired by grease, the famous movie John Travolta Y Olivia Newton-John, began filming in Vancouver, Canada, and revealed the final cast.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

This prequel to the 1978 hit — whose fans are capable of organizing three screenings with the leads, as was done in Florida in 2019, or paying $243,200 for the leather jacket Newton-John wore as Sandy Olson — will feature Marisa Davila like Jane, Cheyenne Elizabeth Wells like Olivia, Ari Notartomaso like Cynthia, tricia fukuhara like Nancy, Shanel Bailey like hazel, madison thompson like Susan, Johnathan Nieves like richie, Jason Schmidt like Buddy, Maxwell Whittington Cooper like Wally and Jackie Hoffmann like Vice Principal McGee.

Olivia Newton opposite John Travolta in “Grease”, the original hit from 1978.

Set to premiere later in 2022, the series is set in 1954, four years before the original story. Rock’n’roll is not yet a hegemonic movement and the kids at school have not yet organized the T-Birds group. But four fed up girls start having fun as they please, causing a kind of panic among the Rydell High School authorities. Their roles are inspired by Rizzo and Franchy, played in the seventies by stockard channing Y Didi Conn.

Fans of “Grease” frequently organize screenings, some with the protagonists, as was done in Florida in 2019. (REUTERS / Sergio Pérez)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will have original music composed and produced by Justin Tranter, multiple Grammy nominee and best known for having written songs or worked on the sound of albums by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber, among others. The choreographies will be Jamal Sims (When the Beat Drops, 13 The Musical Y RuPaul’s Drag Race) and the direction of the first episode is in charge of Althea-Jones (Made for Love, doll face). The showrunner, and also the writer, is Annabelle Oakes (Transparent).

Before Paramount+ took over the project, the series inspired by the Travolta and Newton-John film (at the same time inspired by the 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey) was in the hands of HBO Max with the title Rydell High School.

Olivia Newton-John posted on her social accounts this photo with Travolta in the style of their old characters. (@therealonj)

While all the actors are rising stars, some are already well-known: Whittington-Cooper worked on When They See Us), Thompson in Ozarks, Nevis in Penny Dreadful, Notartomaso in Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin and Fukuhara in dante falls.

KEEP READING:

Five titles in which Kristen Bell shines, star of the most popular Netflix series in the US

Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern and Noah Jupe lead the cast of Morning, a new science fiction project

The Tinder scammer: A raw documentary about online dating and revealing a chilling story