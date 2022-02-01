Casandra and Aidee reveal why they are not in Exatlón: All Star

Exathlon: All Star It started with 16 athletes willing to give everything, because in this sixth season there will only be one absolute champion.

On the red team side are: Aristeo Cázares, Mati Álvarez, Pato Araujo, Zudikey Rodríguez, Ana Lago, Heliud Pulido, Heber Gallegos and Nataly Gutiérrez.

Meanwhile, the blue team is made up of Ernesto Cázares, Macky González, Evelyn Guijarro, Javi Márquez, Koke Guerrero, Marysol Cortés, Ximena Duggan and David Juárez.

What athletes could not be in Exatlón: All Star?

One of the great absentees in this first edition is Exatlón: All Star is the champion of the second season Aidee Hernández, who through a video that she sent us explained that she is not part of this great adventure for personal reasons, because in this He is currently attending to his business projects.

Meanwhile, Casandra Ascencio, one of the most dominant blue athletes in history, announced that for health reasons she could not attend the Dominican Republic; however, he wished the best to his teammates who will compete looking to be the best.

It should be remembered that another absentee is Daniel Corral, who reached the men’s final in the first season.

What is the prize for the winner of Exatlón: All Star?

The champion of this sixth season will be the winner of a bag of two million pesos, as reported by the highest authority Antonio Rosique.

