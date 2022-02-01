Cardiologists ask their patients to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Devarie clarified that heart patients with COVID-19 are at increased risk of death and may experience major complications.

The island’s cardiologists asked their patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and clarified that there is no contraindication to prevent inoculation or risk to them if they are vaccinated.

Dr. Norma Devarie, president of the Cardiology Association within the College of Physicians of Puerto Rico said that the various cardiology organizations of the Island have decided to express themselves on the subject to eliminate myths about the matter.

The expert acknowledged that rumors have spread among some patients that the vaccine can affect them and the group decided to join the clamor of other specialists on the subject.

This week the well-known infectologist Miguel Colón told the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that there is no medical contraindication for the variant and stated that the excuse or exception to the vaccine mandate for medical reasons contemplated in the governor’s executive order is unnecessary.

“We want above all to talk to the patients heart patients that we treat and this includes hypertensive patients, diabetics, those who have undergone heart surgery or who have been put in by a little girl,” said Devarie in an interview in which he warned that this type of patient has older risks if you contract COVID-19.

“We want to break the myth that more vaccinated people are dying,” said the specialist, stating that “by far more unvaccinated people die than those who have two doses and those who have a booster.”

Today the government confirmed the death in the past 24 hours of 12 patients from COVID-19. Of these, 5 are unvaccinated patients and 5 were vaccinated without the third dose, which specialists have told the MSP Magazine is vital at this time for those who were vaccinated six months ago.