Cardi B will pay for the funeral of the victims of the Bronx fire

EFE

The Angels / 19.01.2022 18:56:59





Cardi-B promised to pay the funeral expenses of the 17 deceased in the fire of a building in the Bronx neighborhood on January 9, according to a statement released by the artist herself this Wednesday.

The American rapper wrote: “I cannot imagine the pain of the families of the victims, but I hope you are relieved not to have to worry about the costs associated with the burial of your loved ones. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy.”

​The singer, who grew up in this New York neighborhood, was “Immensely proud to be from the Bronx” adding that he has “many family and friends who still live and work there.”

“When I heard there was a fire and with so many victims, I knew I had to do something to help.“Explained Cardi B, who has already starred in other donation campaigns, such as the one she carried out at the beginning of the pandemic with the funds raised with a remix song that warned of the dangers of the coronavirus and that came to appear in fourth place in the most played hip-hop songs on the iTunes list.

Previously, the state of New York had announced this week that it would create a fund with 2 million dollars for the families of the victims of the tragic accident.

According to Cardi B’s rep, The rapper coordinated with the office of the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, to ensure that the families of all the victims are included in her donation and that “the final wishes of the deceased are fulfilled.”

Adams himself confirmed this Wednesday that the artist will cover the costs of the funeral and defined Cardi B, named woman of the year by Billboard magazine in 2020, as “a true superstar on and off the mic.”

“The city will always be grateful“, assured the mayor.

yh