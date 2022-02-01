Carbon monoxide: these are the symptoms of poisoning

The health prevention coordinator, Brenda Ramírez Vega, explained the importance of knowing what carbon monoxide is, since it is a toxic gas and since it has no color or smell, it is extremely dangerous, since people hardly they realize they are inhaling it.

He also explained the symptoms of an intoxicated person since he explained that if someone inhales it, his body begins to replace oxygen in the blood with carbon monoxide, which leads to shortness of breath, headache, chest pain, dizziness, vomiting, drowsiness, fainting, muscle weakness, fast heartbeat, seizures, loss of consciousness, coma, and even death.

The coordinator recommended that in case of poisoning, it is essential to take the person where they can breathe fresh air and receive medical attention as soon as possible. He also commented that recovery is slow and the risk of presenting permanent brain damage is very high, since even days after the incident symptoms can reappear.

For this reason, he recommended checking the gas installations very well, especially in heaters and stoves, always keeping the rooms ventilated and above all turning off the heaters before going to sleep, since while they are on they give off this toxic gas.