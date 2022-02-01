Canelo Álvarez’s condition for a trilogy against Golovkin

One of the candidates who sounded to face Canelo Álvarez is Gennady Golovkin (Photo: AFP/BETWAY)

One of the boxers who became the great benchmark for middleweight today is saul Cinnamon Alvarez. The Mexican champion would be in search of a new opponent to resume their activities after having unified the 168 pounds in international boxing in November 2021.

And one of the candidates who sounded to face Cinnamon Alvarez is about Gennady Golovkin. Recently Mike Coppinger, a journalist for ESPN, spread the information that there would be the possibility of seeing the third chapter of the rivalry between the Guadalajara fighter and the Kazakh boxer, but before having a Cinnamon vs. Golovkin III there would be a special request from the Mexican.

Eddy Reynoso, Saúl’s coach, spoke in an interview with the YouTube channel Fight Hub TV and revealed what it would be Álvarez’s condition to get into the ring and compete against Golovkin. Because the Cinnamon remains in the category of super middleweight, and that in that weight he achieved a historic feat for Mexican sports, he would not lower his level.

Eddy Reynoso, Saúl’s coach, revealed Golovkin’s interests for a trilogy (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

In consecuense, any rival who wants to face him should accept Saul’s category, according to Eddy Reynoso himself. Given the possibility of being measured again against the 2004 Athens Olympic medalist, the only condition would be to fight in the super middleweight or above said division, otherwise a third chapter would be complicated, since Edison Omar made it clear that Saúl no longer he will fight in divisions below 168 pounds.

“168, if he (Golovkin) wants me to go up to 168 (pounds). Maybe we can go up, but not down anymore”

Reynoso confirmed Golovkin’s interest in a trilogy against Álvarez, so the possibility of seeing the third part of the rivalry between the two boxers could occur in 2022. Even the coach of the Canelo Team He told the tentative date that they would have planned to return to the ring in one of the most acclaimed rivalries by boxing fans.

Canelo Álvarez is looking for a rival for 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

It would be for him May or September when Cinnamon would face GGG. The decision would depend on the negotiations between both boxers and the Guadalajara’s own agenda, because before facing The destroyer he would look for a fight to defend his titles as the top super middleweight champion.

“We are going to see if something can be done in May or September. The truth is that Golovkin has already raised his hand to fight with Canelo, but a trilogy between Canelo and Golovkin is latent.

The best coach of the WBC (World Boxing Council) 2021 also spoke of Jermall Charlo and the possibility of agreeing to a fight with him before the trilogy with GGG. Reynoso considered Charlo as a “media” fight that could be favorable for Saúl.

Jermall Charlo would be another possible rival for Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram/@futureofboxing)

“A fight with Charlo I think it’s a more media fight, because Charlo is a fighter who sells more and people are looking for him more and I think it would be a more attractive fight”, he pointed out.

What’s more Eddy Reynoso made it clear that the category in which the man from Guadalajara is considered a “strong” opponent is at 168 pounds. “Saúl is at the level of fighting with anyone, the differences would be the extra pounds and that is what you have to take care of. To be fighting in the divisions where he really feels strong and 168 is where he feels strong,” he added.

In the coming months it will be known who will be Saúl’s first rival for this 2022.

