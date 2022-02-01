Camila Cabello in an adult toy store

Two months after announcing their breakup, Camila Cabello has replaced Shawn Mendes. But he’s not exactly another boyfriend. And no, they’re not cupcakes or a new pair of shoes. Not at all. Camila’s purchase will surprise you. And a lot.

Camila made an unexpected purchase… (Photo: Agencies)

There’s a song from Camila titled Shameless (without shame), and that’s where the shots go. Because this exclusivón we did not expect or us. It turns out that Camila Cabello has replaced Shawn Mendez for nothing less than this pack of, shall we say, entertainment.

Could that book in your hand have something to do with the sudden urge to buy love toys? (Photo: Agencies)

Yes, friends. Our photographers have hunted her by stocking up again team in an erotic shop. In other words, Camila Cabello has replaced Shawn Mendes with objects to give yourself pleasure and that, by the way, they don’t complain if you go to a party with your friends or they prepare a burnt dinner for you.

He came, he saw and… he bought. (Photo: Agencies)

In one of the most famous stores in Hollywood

After scanning the window of Adam&Eve, one of the best-known erotic objects stores in West Hollywood, the singer He was encouraged to enter and stock up on sex toys.

The clerk looks at her with a face like “you don’t know what she’s wearing, but I do…”. Curiosity kills us! (Photo: Agencies)

Has the new Satisfyer tempted the artist? Will you have chosen some other dildos or would you prefer massage oils in case there is a new churri on the way? We do not have it very clear, but what does seem evident is that there are new shawncitos in his life. And these do not have problems or agenda or distance.

But Camila, you haven’t come home yet, a little discretion! (Photo: Agencies)

granddaughter pride

Also, it seems that now his life takes a new turn. Camila likes it enjoy your singleness and reach the swag of his grandmother, who has shown pride in networks. So say yes, girl. Up with you on this.