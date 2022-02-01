Camila Cabello, Cardi B and more VIPs go crazy with Rihanna’s pregnancy | Love 40

It is the news of the week and, if you hurry us, of what we have in 2022. Rihanna and Asap Rocky will be parents of a baby that will be born this summer as revealed in a street pose in which the Barbadian singer showed off her baby bump. A news that has filled social networks with love.

Because Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Khloé Kardashian, Lizzo, Zara Larsson or Paris Hilton They have celebrated the arrival of the future baby by sending all their love to the happy couple who will soon become one of the most glamorous families in the music industry.

Cardi-B was one of the first to congratulate Rihanna through social networks. A simple message that expresses the joy of a mother and professional colleague towards one of the most important stars on the world scene: “OMG!!!! Congrats @balgalriri” (Oh my god. Congratulations Rihanna) she wrote along with an almost infinite list of heart emojis.

Lizzo He was not far behind in his congratulations through his official Twitter profile. She visibly moved she wrote in capital letters: “IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH” (“I AM SO HAPPY FOR RIH AND ROCKY. CONGRATULATIONS AHHHH”).

khloe kardashian It has been somewhat more moderate but it has not missed the opportunity to congratulate the happy couple: “This makes me so happy” the celeb wrote next to the photo of the pregnancy and an emoji of a purple heart. The same can be said of Zara Larson who has written “OMG Rihanna” (“Oh my god Rihanna”). Who has surrendered to Rihanna is Camila Hair with his comment: “She is a work of art. @badgalriri. congratulations!!!!!!!” (“She’s a piece of art, Rihanna. Congratulations.”)

The longest message was Paris Hilton: “Congratulations Queen! So happy for you @badgalriri You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother. Celebrating you and @asaprocky and your precious baby on the way” (“Congratulations queen. So happy for you Rihanna. You are so beautiful and you are going to be an amazing mother. Celebrating that you and Asap Rocky have your precious baby on the way.”

We are sure that Rihanna is going to be a wonderful mother and that baby will not lack for anything. And it is that the star is one of the artists with more money in the world.