Call of Duty: Rumor suggests that Dwayne Johnson will make a Call of Duty movie

ANDIt’s so simple it’s believable. The story of a military officer of high tactical intelligencephysical resistance, surrounded by enemies and explosions, with an excellent command of any weapon and an impossible luck to avoid being shot, all seasoned with a constant simple humor that helps us relax moments of tension: this description can fit Call of Duty or any Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movie. And according to a rumor, both could be closer than we think.

Already last week Mr. Roca had driven his fans crazy when stated that he was working on a video game movieI know he couldn’t talk much about it, but he said we’d see an ad for it this year. Of course, saying that during January is playing on everyone’s anxiety: since it could be announced in two weeks, it could be 10 months.

Similarly, fans began to speculate about what movie could this be. Based on the Rock’s lack of hair, they deduced that it was a character who had no hair. (how many times have you seen The rock with a wig?, once, in 2005). Fans crave a movie of God of Warbut everyone prefers Kratos to be played by Jason Momoa. So?

According to the medium Giant Freakin Robot, a “reliable and reliable” source of theirs has indicated to them that Johnson is working on a Call of Duty. But it would be necessary to wait for an official confirmation before getting excited, since Activision probably is not at its best moment to announce an audiovisual project of this type. Although of course, they have not cared much to launch new games.

For some, the hope that Johnson is playing The Foundation in a long-awaited movie Fortnite (That could be one of the biggest movie releases in recent times, just for the number of players). But in case the rumor is real, what Call of Duty will be the adaptation? The saga has recreated combat scenarios in World War II, the Cold War and even a War set in the near future.

If Giant Freakin Robot’s source is real, they should definitely do a film adaptation of Warzone: a timeless war and in a fictional geographical location to recreate an exciting and meaningless battle royale. Again, this is just a rumor but so far is one of the strongest around this new production of The Rock.