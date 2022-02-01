Call of Duty movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” J?

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Dwayne Johnson recently revealed he’s set to star in another movie based on a video game, having previously been in big-screen adaptations of Rampage and Doom.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, he said that while he couldn’t name the franchise yet, there will be an announcement in 2022: “I can’t tell you what particular game we’re making, but there will be an announcement this year,” revealed The Rock.

He also called it “badass”.

Now it looks like we know what series it is, and it’s arguably the biggest one out there. She is said to be starring in a movie version of Call of Duty.

A “trusted and verified insider source” told the movie site Giant Freakin Robot that Johnson is in talks with studios about plans to turn blockbuster FPS games into Hollywood blockbusters.

This isn’t the first time a Call of Duty movie has been hyped. Activision Blizzard has explored the possibility in the past, having formed its own film studio and hired Gomorrah director Stefano Sollima in 2015 to create a COD cinematic universe. However, Sollima subsequently abandoned the project, revealing that the game’s publisher had gone cold on the idea. He claimed that Activision had changed its priorities from producing movies and/or television shows a few years later.

With Xbox’s proposed purchase in the approval phase, it looks like the feature film is back.

Written by Rick Henderson.