By the power of Grayskull, Netflix will make a new Masters of the Universe: Who will be He-Man?

Netflix Y Mattel, Inc. are in full development of a new film about Masters of the Universe, the iconic Mattel franchise from the ’80s. And they already chose who will play Prince Adam/He-Man.

Every time Prince Adam took the Sword of Power and shouted “By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!”, he transformed into He-Man, “the most powerful man in the universe”.

He-Man will be Kyle Allen (Love without barriers). If you still don’t have Allen at first glance, know that in addition to playing Balkan, one of the Jets in Love without barriers, by Steven Spielberg, could be seen in the Hulu series ThePath, which starred Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. or in American Horror Story.



Prince Adam transforms into He-Man as he raises his sword and proclaims, “By the power of Grayskull!”

It does not matter: we are going to see him often, since he will play Romeo in Rosaline, modern version of Romeo and Juliet, co-starring Kaitlyn Dever and Isabela Merced, and will also be in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which will co-star with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe.

Until not long ago the project was being produced by Sony, which now all it will do is keep the rights to release it in theaters in China.

Considering the Asian market, it is not little.



Kyle Allen, from being a Jet in “Love without barriers” to embody the mythical He-Man. Photo: AFP

The shooting of Masters of the Universe It will begin sometime in the summer of this 2022. But who will be the allies of He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Teela, Battle Cat and Stratos? What about Skeletor’s minions, like Beast-Man and Mer-Man?

who are behind

Regardless of the actor who plays He-Man, what is truly transcendental is who will be directing the film. And they are the brothers Aaron and Adam Nee (Lost City, or The lost City, with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum, which will premiere here on March 24; Y Band of Robbers, never released in Argentina). The brothers co-wrote the script with David Callaham, the librettist for the very good Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, OK, but also from Wonder Woman 1984.

In other words, money available, there is.



“Masters of the Universe” mixed the medieval era with science fiction. Photo File Clarin

For those who do not remember what the Masters of the Universe, is a franchise that was created 40 years ago -41, to be exact- by Mattel, and that not only includes television series, movies and comics, but also video games and collectible dolls. Mix of the medieval era with science fiction, everything or less revolves around the hero -He-Man- and the evil Skeletor. The fight arises on the planet Eternia.

Adam is an orphan who discovers that he is a prince and his destiny is none other than to be the savior of a distant land. But for this you must make a quick learning about power.



Skeleton and He-Man, in the 1987 film. Photo Archivo Clarín

“Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imagination of an entire generation of children with the message of becoming the best version of oneself,” said Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films in a statement. “With our partners at Netflix we hope to show audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We continue to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle Skeletor in this epic live-action saga.”

“We have always been inspired by the fantasy world of Eternia,” added producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. “This film has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners, and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story of Masters of the Universe.



Dolph Lundgren came from being the Russian boxer – and, therefore, bad – who fought Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky IV”. Photo File Clarin

those strange toys

Launched in 1982, the toy line continued to expand. Characters had really weird powers or gimmicks, like Mekaneck, whose neck extends, or Man-E-Faces, who transformed his head from a human to a robot or monster.

Very soon Masters of the Universe jumped to the small screen with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, an animated series produced by Filmation that ran from 1983 to 1985. The success spawned an animated movie with the twin sister of the protagonist (He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword) and the TV movie He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special.



Frank Langella, unrecognizable as Skeletor. The great actor had already been Dracula. Photo File Clarin

and the next Masters of the Universe It already has a precedent, also in the ’80s. It was in 1987 when Dolph Lundgren, who had just fought Sylvester Stallone as the Russian Ivan Drago in Rocky IV (1985) played the long-haired blond He-Man, and Frank Langella (who was dracula and later an Oscar nominee for playing Nixon in Frox/Nixon) was the evil Skeletor. And there was Courteney Cox around – then Monica in friends– in one of his first film roles.

This is not the first meeting of Mattel and Netflix, since in 2021 they partnered for a return of Eternia in two series. Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which continues the classic story from the 1980s, had Kevin Smith as the showrunner, and he was the one who convinced Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar to lend their voices. Y He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a computer animated series, featuring the Guardians of Grayskull.