Britney Spears: what can happen now in the case of the singer’s guardianship after her devastating testimony in front of a court

Britney Spears has apologized to fans for “pretending to be okay” while suffering from what she called an “abusive” guardianship.

The pop star testified in a US court on Wednesday that she wants the legal guardianship – which controls her personal life and finances – to end after 13 years.

She revealed that this arrangement forces her to use contraceptives and prevents her from marrying her boyfriend.

Communicating on Instagram, he said that he had not expressed himself before because of “pride”.

