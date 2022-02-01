Britney Spears: what can happen now in the case of the singer’s guardianship after her devastating testimony in front of a court

mark savage

BBC Music Correspondent

June 25, 2021

image source, Getty Images Caption, The star says she wants her legal guardianship to end, but how realistic are her aspirations?

Britney Spears has apologized to fans for “pretending to be okay” while suffering from what she called an “abusive” guardianship.

The pop star testified in a US court on Wednesday that she wants the legal guardianship – which controls her personal life and finances – to end after 13 years.

She revealed that this arrangement forces her to use contraceptives and prevents her from marrying her boyfriend.

Communicating on Instagram, he said that he had not expressed himself before because of “pride”.

“I’m pointing this out to people because I don’t want them to think my life is perfect because it definitely isn’t, and if you’ve read anything about me in the news this week… obviously you’ll know it’s not true,” he said.

Spears apologized to her supporters for hiding the truth from them, adding: “I did it out of pride and was embarrassed to share what had happened to me… but honestly who doesn’t want to cast their Instagram in a happy light!”

The 39-year-old singer has been under legal guardianship since 2008, when concern about her mental health prompted her father, Jamie Spears, to petition the court to exercise legal authority over his daughter’s life.

In court Wednesday, Britney read a prepared statement calling for an end to that agreement.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I’m traumatized,” she declared in an emotional 23-minute speech. “All I want is for my life back.”

In response, Britney’s father said that he always has looked out for your best interests.

So what are the odds that the conservatorship will end? We asked two expert family law and guardianship attorneys in the US—Alexander Ripps of Binning Ripps, and Christopher Melcher of Walzer Melcher—for their analysis.

How effective was Britney in arguing her case?

Christopher Melcher: From a legal standpoint, I don’t know if your statement helped you much. She helped us, as well as the public, to know what she wants, and she silenced speculation about whether she was voluntarily submitted to this conservatorship. That made it crystal clear.

If I were advising her, I would have advised her to present herself calmly, acknowledging that she had had problems 13 years ago that justified her protection; showing awareness of what those problems were; and articulating the steps she has taken to ensure that she does not find herself in that situation again. That would give the court the guarantee that she does not need that help.

If it had been a calm presentation, the court would have a hard time finding a reason to justify the guardianship. But we saw a more explosive, emotional, raw statement from Britney. I understand why she might feel that way, but I don’t know if she did herself a favor.

Alexander Ripps: Based on my reading of the transcript I believe it was effective. Getting to the heart of it, she said in no uncertain terms that she wanted to see the conservatorship terminated.

While he acknowledged that he still has issues to resolve, he has already directly raised his opposition to the guardianship in court. The bar for awarding guardianship is very high; and if Britney can show that her mental condition has improved since the conservatorship was imposed, the court should reassess her need.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Britney says that she has not been allowed to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

What is the next step, from a legal point of view?

Christopher Melcher: Well, Wednesday’s hearing was just to hear from Britney. She made it clear that she wants the conservatorship to end but she has not formally requested it. The next step is to file an application to terminate the order – and then the court would hold a hearing.

Alexander Ripps: In the application, Britney would have to list the facts that show that guardianship is no longer required or that the grounds that established guardianship no longer exist. Once the application is filed, a hearing date would be agreed upon.

At some point before the hearing, the court investigator should interview Britney and then submit a report. Interested parties would, of course, have the opportunity to present their objections.

Christopher Melcher: Britney commented on it. She said that she was opposed to being tested. So the court can order the evaluation – but it can’t physically force you to attend and answer questions.

If you are not evaluated, the court may consider your refusal to do so as grounds for denying your request to terminate the guardianship. So we’ll have to see how that plays out.

She told the court that she had researched previous guardianship cases, and that there have been instances where an evaluation has not been necessary. Is that true, in her experience?

Christopher Melcher: The court does not have to ask for one. For me, putting an adult under guardianship is an extreme measure. It is taking away the person’s freedom to make decisions that ordinarily an adult would make on their own.

We shouldn’t do that to someone unless they are severely disabled, developmentally disabled, unable to care for themselves, or resist undue influence.

I think a judge should be able to identify that very quickly, with a simple interview of the person. If they are able to have a 30-minute conversation with the court, that would help us understand a lot. And I wonder how much an evaluation will reveal.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The pop star told the court that she had been forced to go on tour against her will.

the lawyer of britney requested that any subsequent hearing should be held in private. Could this be the last time we hear the arguments in public?

Christopher Melcher: That was a surprise from the testimony on Wednesday, that it was not a closed session.

I was hoping, for Britney’s sake, that the court would exclude the public because the nature of conservatorship is highly personal. She involves medical issues, mental health issues, her conflict with her father. I don’t think it’s healthy for Britney to have all that information aired in public to be criticized and repeated.

I suspect that most people who are under guardianship would claim that it is unfair. What has been your experience?

Christopher Melcher: That is exactly correct. Guardianship, by its very nature, is one adult controlling another adult. And anyone sufficiently aware of his situation would surely protest about it.

The question is whether it is necessary. As for Britney, I don’t know what the evidence is going to be when she decides to file the motion to terminate the conservatorship.

Can you present friends who have seen you in your daily activity, who can testify that there has been no erratic behavior? Or, has she been so isolated that she no longer has those witnesses for her?

And, will the guardians testify as to behavioral observations that would justify the court continuing to order the guardianship? Will there be recordings of Britney – perhaps in a private moment – that show, in one way or another, how she is behaving herself? All of these things will come to the surface.

Is there any way your guardians could prevent you from requesting an end of guardianship?

Alexander Ripps: No. The right of a person under guardianship to request a petition to terminate it is contemplated in the statutory provision of California Probate Code Sec. 1861(a).

What kind of arguments could they use to maintain the current situation?

Alexander Ripps: It should be noted that there are two elements to a guardianship: guardianship of the person and guardianship of their estate. [las finanzas de Britney].

Guardianship of the estate may be warranted for someone who is substantially unable to manage their financial resources, or someone who is unable to defend against fraud or undue influence.

I think this is where there has been a disconnect with the public. I don’t think the public had all the information about what was going on in Britney’s life that would have made her susceptible to undue influence.