Britney Spears wears a bikini and confesses that because of a bug she lost two kilos

Britney Spears she does two things: enjoy her freedom and ask the paparazzi to leave her alone for a moment.

The 40-year-old singer enjoys a paradisiacal place in the company of her fiancé Sam Asghari, the artist published a video with moments of her visit to Maui, an island in Hawaii, where she enjoyed the sun, the sand and the sea, despite the fact that her health has not been entirely good.

In her post published on Instagram, the so-called “Princess of Pop” said that her stomach is not in optimal conditions, because for weeks a bug has made her vomit to the degree that she has already lost two kilos.

Britney was also proud of her curves, and criticized the fact that photographers are on the prowl to get a picture of her, even though it surely does not favor her.

“I think I have a little bug… the only thing like this feeling is when I was pregnant… it’s the nausea that’s the worst… It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake up my system. It’s like work the clock…I sweat for the first time, then I go to the bathroom and throw up…it’s absolutely horrible, but then I stay in the gym because I don’t want to go home and be sick in bed…I go on and at night I go out dancing and my system starts to get clear. I have lost 5 pounds and that is a lot for my body. I wake up and my body is so small, but the media war dogs that hide outside my room they get defensive like they always have so if you’re out of my room trying to get another cheap picture of me please fuck off and leave me alone!!!! I should be able to run around naked if I want to have a Good day folks! I’ll say I’m thankful for the food in Maui and this hot the great”, reads part of his message.

The artist also posted photos in which she looks happy with her beloved boyfriend, after in recent days she faced her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in networks.

