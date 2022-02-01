Britney Spears, before the judge: “Your Honor, my father should be in prison” | People

Britney Spears wants to have the reins of her life again. The pop star appeared this Wednesday before Judge Brenda Penny to request an end to her guardianship. She did it in an unpublished view that she herself has requested. “I am not happy. I can not sleep. I am angry and depressed. I cry every day”, the star has said dramatically in an impassioned testimony given through Zoom. Since 2008, her father, Jamie Spears, together with a trust, has judicially supervised everything from finances to the most minuscule details of the singer’s life since she suffered a nervous breakdown in front of everyone’s eyes. The artist, who has not sung since the end of 2018, raises her voice with her testimony and a true tone of weariness. “Your Honor, my dad and everyone involved in this custody, including my manager, who played a key role in my punishment … they should be in prison, ”said Spears, 39, who has threatened to sue her family for what they have done to her.

Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham, has said his client’s testimony was not edited, filtered or controlled. What the court heard for 20 minutes was Britney in her purest form, a woman who was at the top of the music industry and who was silenced. Today she is very angry. This Wednesday she said that she was ready to share her story with the world. “Before I thought no one would believe me. I thought people would make fun of me. But now I want my life back. It has been enough, “said the artist, to whom the judge had to ask in a couple of moments to speak more slowly so that the person in charge of the judicial transcription could write everything.

The last time Spears appeared in her case was in May 2019, when she told the court, behind closed doors, that she found the guardianship agreement too harsh. Because of this, her father had forced her to enter a mental health center as a form of punishment after protesting at a rehearsal, and even forced her to give a concert against her will when she was sick with a fever. “They force me to go to a psychiatrist three times a week,” he said on Wednesday. The singer has stated in court that she wants to reduce her time with the psychologist to one session per week, since she does not believe “in therapy”. “I have always thought that I can take my problems to God,” added the star.

“The custody did not make any sense from its inception. I pay people to monitor me. I have worked since I was 17 years old and this custody is an abuse, ”Spears has said at another time. Some legal documents show that the singer was already uncomfortable with the arrangement for years. In 2014 he had asked his lawyer to remove his father as a guardian because he was drinking too much, as revealed. New York Times, which explains that the control he exercised was absolute. He decided even the people he could meet and with whom he could meet. In this hearing, Spears has given more intimate details. “I want to get married and have a baby,” she said. “But I have an IUD so that I don’t get pregnant”, implying that her legal custody does not want her to have more children (the singer already has two).

Britney Spears has compared her situation to that of a trafficking victim. “Making me work against my will, taking my belongings, my credit card, my money, my phone, my passport and putting me in a house where I work for the people who live with me,” he said. At the same time that the artist spoke, her partner, the actor Sam Asghari, published on Instagram a photograph where he posed with a T-shirt that said FreeBritney. Jamie Spears and her lawyers have previously accused Asghari of turning the artist against her.

Mr. Spears has responded tersely to his daughter’s dramatic testimony. The lawyer representing him has stated that the man regrets seeing her “suffering and in so much pain.” The father-daughter relationship has had many ups and downs over a decades-long history. But the year that marked a breaking point was 2019. In January of that time Britney surprised the world by announcing the cancellation of domination, the series of concerts offered in Las Vegas. The reason? The health of his father. An ailment in the colon had him in the hospital for 28 days and on the verge of death since the end of 2018. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family this time as it has always been with me,” Britney wrote in the social networks.

Since 2013, the Las Vegas presentations represented the main source of income for the artist, who has not released an album since 2016. This Wednesday, the artist said that she was “forced” to perform the concerts in the city of Nevada under the threat of that if he didn’t he would face a lawsuit. The series of recitals cost him a lot of work due to the intense days of work in which he took charge of their choreographies. As punishment for his resistance, his doctor took him off the medication he had been taking for five years and replaced it with lithium. “It is a very, very strong medication compared to what I was taking. It can cause mental damage if you take too much or spread it out for more than five months. He prescribed it for me and I felt drunk. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad.”

The 2019 pause was extended. First for weeks and then for months. last february New York Times offered with a documentary some keys to the storm that touched the nucleus of the family. Framing Britney Spears (Framing Britney Spears) used the testimony of people close to the artist to question the custody that has been in force for a decade. The decision, a resource that is generally used for people with mental illness or the elderly who can no longer take care of themselves, was issued at a time of great stress for the artist. Some of those interviewed by journalist Liz Day stated that the decision was unnecessary for a woman who has a very different life than she did 13 years ago.

In 2020, attorney Ingham, who was court-appointed because Spears cannot choose a defense without conservatorship consent, told the judge that the singer feared her father. The artist even threatened to leave her career if her father continued with custody. Jamie Spears, 68, who earns $16,000 (more than 13,400 euros) a month for being the legal guardian, has become, thanks to this legal figure, an “obsessive” power over her daughter’s life. “He 100% loves the control he has over me to hurt me. She loves him,” Spears said Wednesday about a time she was forced into a rehab clinic at a cost of more than $60,000. The father also approved of his friendships and limited his spending to $2,000 a week, even though the star’s fortune Baby One More Time It is almost 60 million dollars.

Legal custody also regularly tested her for drugs and kept her under surveillance with a security team. In March, Spears demanded through her lawyer that Jamie Spears cease to have legal custody and that it pass into the hands of Jodi Montgomery, an administrator who has sometimes, due to her father’s health problems, managed her entire guardianship. . At the moment, Montgomery is the one who has control over the artist’s personal decisions, while her father has control over her properties.

Last November, Lynne Spears, the mother of Britney, who divorced Jamie in 2002, described the relationship between father and daughter in court as “toxic”. The woman joined those who ask to remove the figure of legal guardian from the father, something that the judge then rejected while waiting for the singer’s lawyer to present a final motion that ends custody. This Wednesday, Judge Penny thanked the courage of the testimony. Minutes before, Britney Spears had said her last words: “I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve the same rights as everyone else, to have a child, a family. All that”.