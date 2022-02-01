Britney Spears apologizes to fans for ‘pretending’ to be fine in her conservatorship

Celebrities show their support for Britney Spears 1:44

(CNN) — Pop superstar Britney Spears has apologized to her fans for not being honest about the reality of her controversial conservatorship, saying she was “embarrassed to share what happened to me.”

In her first public statement since her court testimony, the singer told her 30.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday that her social media persona had given the wrong impression and that she regretted “pretending to I’ve been fine the last two years.”

On Wednesday, Spears asked a judge to end her conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her finances, health care and career for 13 years.

Addressing the Los Angeles court by phone, he described the guardianship as “abusive.” Seemingly lending weight to theories of the #FreeBritney movement, in a 25-minute speech, she said she felt she had been coerced into action, given no privacy and forced to use contraception, take medication and attend therapy sessions. Against his will.

Spears has been subject to a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008, after a series of personal problems that played out publicly.

Taking to Instagram, the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker opened up about her regret that “pride” kept her from revealing she was “going through hell.”

“I just want to let you guys in on a little secret,” she wrote. “I think as people we all want the life of a fairy tale and the way I’ve posted… my life seems to look and be pretty amazing… I think that’s why everyone loves it!” we fight!!!”

The star, 39, continued: “That was one of my mother’s best traits…no matter how bad she was one day when I was younger…for my sake and my brothers’ sake, she always pretended that everything was fine. I’m bringing this to people’s attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because it DEFINITELY IS NOT AT ALL.”

However, Spears said, pretending to be okay on social media “actually helped.”

“If you’ve read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously know better now! I apologize for pretending I’ve been okay for the last two years… I did it out of pride and I was embarrassed to share it.” happened to me…but honestly, who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun way? Believe it or not, pretending I’m okay has actually helped.”

“I decided to post this quote today because oh my gosh if you’re going through hell…I feel like Instagram has helped me have a great outlet to share my presence…existence…and just feel like I matter despite what was going on and well, it worked… so I decided to start reading more fairy tales!!!!!”

During her court appearance, Spears said that other people have controlled and exploited her throughout her life and that “I want and deserve changes in the future.”

In response to his comments, Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears, told CNN, “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

An additional court hearing has been scheduled for July 14.