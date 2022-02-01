Brazilian Roberto Carlos will play in the team of an English pub

Roberto Carlos, world champion with Brazil, will make his appearance in an English pub team. (Photo: Reuters)

Roberto Carlos, world champion with Brazil, will make an appearance in an English pub team after he took over his services in a transfer raffle on the eBay internet auction site.

The 48-year-old former winger, who played for Real Madrid and was well known for his curling free kicks, will swap the yellow of Brazil for the red jersey of The Bull In The Barne team (The Bull in the Stable) of the Shrewsbury and District League.

will be presented as substitute in a match in February.

“You pay £5 to enter the raffle and have the opportunity to have a professional sign for your team. One of our guys said in a group chat ‘let’s try it’ and we ended up winningstriker and club secretary Matthew Brown told BBC Radio Shropshire.

“I went out Friday night and woke up with a bit of a sore head on Saturday and got messages from people saying ‘Is it true about Roberto Carlos?‘ and at that moment I thought ‘it can’t have happened, it’s just a dream'”.

Tweet taken from Twitter of the account of Bull In The Barne United

Roberto Carlos, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and three Champions Leagues, in addition to four Leagues with Real Madrid, could find some more modest changing rooms than you are used to seeing.

“We play on a field next to Hanwood Village Hall. The locker room is Sunday league, pretty basic, a couple of showers don’t workBrown said.

The surprising appearance of the Brazilian could mean a morning of rest for the club’s usual left back.

“Liam Turrall is, in my opinion, the best left-back in Shropshire, but probably have to go out a game; He’s a great player, but Roberto Carlos is on another level,” Brown said.

“It is probably one of the best left backs the world has seen“He added about the Brazilian, who retired in 2015 from his professional career.

