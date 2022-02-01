Billie Eilish joins a popular trend on TikTok

Tiktok is one of the few platforms that has managed to unite content creators, users and celebrities alike, because content of all kinds can be shared on it, regardless of the number of followers and interact with other Internet users. Even the same famous singers of international stature are capable of creating funny videos that entertain everyone.

Such is the case of the American interpreter Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, who has recently joined a popular TikTok trend. Through her official account, in which she exceeds 41.5 million followers and 242.4 million likes in total, for the scarce 17 videos of her that she has shared.

This platform trend consists of placing the eyes in a box on a series of Renaissance paintings trying to perfectly simulate and imitate the gestures of these paintings, but with a touch of humor.

Many users were impressed by the way in which the singer fit perfectly in each of the images, managing to captivate many Internet users with her beautiful blue eyes, with which some claim to have recognized her.

“THE EXPRESSIONS HE MAKES FIT EACH DRAWING VERY WELL.” “Before seeing the name I said: I know those eyes, they are those of the love of my life.” “The most beautiful look.” They were some of the comments expressed in this video.

The singer published her first tiktok on November 11, 2020, in which she has received more than 39 million likes, 612 thousand comments and 345 million views to date. It is on TikTok that Billie has shown herself as she is, joking with her followers and doing some of the platform’s trends.