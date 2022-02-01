Big win! How did Selena Gomez get nominated for the Grammy Awards for the first time?

U.S-. After so many years in the music industry and several musical albums to his credit, both solo and with the band The Scene, Selena Gomez finally received his first nomination for the Grammy awards. The artist is nominated in the category Best Latin Pop Album thanks to his first album in Spanish, the EP he released in March entitled Revelation.

In January of this year, Gomez released the first single from his album, At once, which was a success in the music rankings. Then the artist joined the Puerto Rican Raww Alexander and released their first collaboration Dance with Me. In March he published his last and third single with DJ Snake, Selfish Love, a few days before releasing their long-awaited EP Revelation on the 12th of that month.

Revelation It was a long-awaited project both by Gomez as for his fans. The artist embraced her Mexican roots to publish her first project in Spanish, for which she recruited some of the most popular Latino creators in the genre. The singer teamed up with GRAMMY winner, Tainy, who has also recently collaborated with Shawn Mendes, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16.

“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a project in Spanish, because I’m very, very proud of my heritage, and I really felt like I wanted to make this happen. And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect time. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music globally that makes people feel things, you know?” he said. Gomez to Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

Gomez, who recorded the project remotely during the pandemic, was behind the composition of all the songs on Revelation, except for one of the seven that make up his EP. The artist told in a special for Youtube that despite not speaking Spanish at all, he worked with language experts to ensure that the album conveyed “the beauty of Latin music.”