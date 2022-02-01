Ben Affleck is falling in love with Jennifer Lopez with these gifts

Ben Affleck has known how to make Jennifer Lopez fall in love again with his innumerable displays of love in public, complicity with his children, romantic trips and, of course, many jewels. The singer, who resumed the relationship with her ex-fiancé in 2021, wore a luxurious necklace in a post on her Instagram account. This necklace was one of the first gifts Ben gave Jennifer on their reconciliation journey in Saint-Tropez in July 2021.

The Bronx Diva published two images on her Instagram account, which she accompanied with the following question: “With or without a jacket?” using her look of the day to interact with her almost 200 million followers. In the first photo you can see JLo wearing a leather jacket over her shoulders and a bra top made of the same material, while in the next photo her impressive abs stood out, since she had taken off her jacket, keeping the top and a light white skirt.





As expected, Jennifer Lopez’s slender figure stole all eyes, however, a necklace around her neck also caught the attention of her fans, since she had several gold pendants that form the word BEN, her partner’s name.. According to Beth Bugdaycay, Foundrae’s creative director, Ben Affleck spent $45,000 on jewelry, including diamond-encrusted gold necklaces, gemstone charms and assorted chains. “Affleck reviewed the meaning of each piece before finally deciding on the ones he chose… a lion was also one of the options, but I think what he chose is perfect,” said Bugdaycay in an interview for “TheAdventurine”, a specialized media of jewelry pieces.

One of the jewels that Ben has given to Jennifer is a gold pendant in the shape of a key and a small diamond knot, which represents “a true love knot”, according to jewelry experts. In addition, he added an 18k yellow gold pendant with a small star in the middle. Thanks to information leaked by the British tabloid “DailyMail”, it was learned that this gift had a cost of 45,000 dollars.

Twenty years ago, when the couple began their relationship (for the first time), the actor also chose jewelry as the ideal gift for Jennifer. As soon as they met, Ben gave her a Harry Winston diamond bracelet. This gift was so meaningful to her that she never got rid of it and used it on her reconciliation trip to the coast of France on her 52nd birthday.

But, without a doubt, the most special jewel that the “Batman” interpreter gave Jennifer López was the luxurious engagement ring with which he asked her to marry in 2003. It is a ring with a 6.1-carat pink diamond, also from the firm Harry Winston, located in New York. This ring was a special order from Ben and is estimated to have cost over $2 million.