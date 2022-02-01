Before the clamor, Daniel Brailovsky answered if he would be a director of Club América

There is something that exists and that at the same time is palpable at least in social networks, which is the anger on the part of a percentage of the fans with the directors of the Eagles of America. The main issues are two: the poor results that have been accumulating in the last three years and the conflictive transfer market that, apparently, did not meet expectations. In this context, the name of Daniel Brailovsky.

The former player and coach of the institution cream blue He said goodbye in the last hours of the Fox Sports television network, which caused the clamor of the fans to explode on different cyber platforms, who already proposed him as a replacement for a current member of the leadership or as part of it.

In this regard, the Argentine Daniel Brailovskywho was champion four times with the Eagles of America (three titles from the first division as a footballer and one from InterLiga as a helmsman) in a talk he had with the influencer ‘Mimo El Águila’, without hesitation, he clarified the panorama: “I’m very good and very comfortable with what I do”.

In addition, he explained the precise reason why, at least at this moment, he would not be inclined to play a role within the Nest:“Today I like more the fact of being able to speak at times as a fan of the team, with the shirt on, with what I feel at the moment and not having to be very political to say things. To be a manager you often have to be political and I don’t see myself at that stage.”

Daniel Brailovsky’s career in America

Daniel Brailovsky came to the Eagles of America in 1982 from the Independent from Argentina. He played until 1985, the year in which he was transferred to Maccabi Haifa from Israel. In those three years he was part of the champion squad for the 1983/1984 and 1984/1985 seasons and the Prode Tournament 1985. Furthermore, during his time as a strategist between 2007 and 2008, he won the InterLeague and played the final of the South American Cup.