Atlético Madrid signs Reinildo until 2025

The Mozambican Reinildo Mandava will be an Atlético de Madrid player until 2025. The footballer arrives in Madrid from Lille in exchange for three million euros plus variables, according to what has been learned ESPN.

Coach Pablo Simeone insisted that the club take over Mandava’s services. BSR Agency/Getty Images

“A very physically strong player who takes up a lot of space on the left back joins our team. Defensively he is a player who is very difficult to overcome and very forceful in one-on-one”, Atleti published on his website.

Negotiations between the clubs have been tough. Atleti wanted to lower the cost of the transfer, since Reinildo finished his contract with the French on June 30. For its part, Lille wanted the colchoneros to raise their offer to get the full-back immediately.

The last market day was crucial, with the player and his family waiting in Lisbon to travel to Madrid while both clubs negotiated. Diego Pablo Simeone’s insistence was key in closing operations.

In the end, and also thanks to the player’s strong posture, the transfer closes at 3 million more variables and Simeone finally has one of his requests. The player was already at the Metropolitano last Monday but had to wait for the agreement between clubs.

Reinildo Mandava is 28 years old and plays as a left back. His versatility has been key in the election of Andrea Berta, the Atletico sports director. After passing through Os Belenenses, he arrived in Ligue 1 in 2019 and stood out as one of the pillars of Lille. In addition, he has been capped 31 times by Mozambique.

In the last hours of the market, ESPN has learned that Atleti received a score from Newcastle United for Philip that did not get any further. Just in case, Atleti had Clement Lenglet, Barça defender, as an alternative, although no operation came to fruition.

It is not the only incorporation of this January market for Atleti. Daniel Wass was announced days ago as a new mattress player. Like Reinildo, he also ends his contract in June, so Atleti closed the agreement with Valencia under fairly similar conditions, although with a duration of a season and a half.