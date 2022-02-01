As in the Tom Hanks movie, a stranded Argentine slept for a week at the Miami airport

Johnatan Godoy, 29, may have achieved a record he never expected. It was not a boxing title or anything he would have imagined when he left La Plata for Las Vegas for some special sparring sessions in an iconic place in the United States. Upon returning from that wonderful dream that he was able to fulfill in the mecca of that sport, a nightmare ensued: due to government restrictions, Johnatan was stranded at the Miami airport and had to live in the terminal for a weeka period that it is possible that no Argentine has overcome.

His bed was a towel on top of the rug. The pillow, her gym bag. Like in the movie “The Terminal” by Tom Hanks but with a Creole accent, no money and only a few cookies to eat, Johnatan survived thanks to mate, his family’s “stamina” on the phone and the solidarity of an Argentine who rescued him from that situation and took him to California.

61 kilos, professional boxer in the lightweight category, Johnatan works selling coffee in the Platen Bingo. He did not go to the United States on vacation or have money left over. account to Clarion who had the happiness of being able to travel on June 20 to a sparring session in Las Vegas with full payment and, on the return stop in Miami, when he hardly had a dollar left, he was stranded by the restrictions imposed by the presidency of Alberto Fernández for the entry of passengers from abroad.

As in the movie, the airport was his home. “I was living there for seven days, from June 28 to July 4. The money I had was very little because it was coming back. Barely to eat. I had some cookies and cereal bars that I had brought from the hotel in Las Vegas. I rarely bought food at the airport because it was very expensive and I had no money. What he did was eat in the afternoon to be able to spend until the next day. I handled with mate. Luckily I took a kilo of yerba with me from Argentina and I drank a lot of mate to kill hunger”.

The day his flight was cancelled, Johnatan slept in the icy tile floor From the airport. “He killed me, it was very hard,” she recalls. Then he signed up for another flight (which he couldn’t take either), but he went through immigration and security and was left in a more comfortable zone. “There was a carpet there and I put a towel on top and so he got away a little more. Then I went to gate D24 because it was better, there was a place where I could get hot water for mate. So I settled there.”



Johnatan slept on the airport floor, on a towel.

Johnatan tried again and again to get on a plane. “They lied to us all the time. They told me that they would give me the flight for August 3, but at the same time they told me that on every flight there was to Buenos Aires they would put me on a waiting list. In each promise I was excited. I prepared all the things and when I got to the last thing, nothing. No one went up. So were each of the 7 days. They told me ‘stay calm, you will surely leave tomorrow’ and nothing”.

One day he got excited because it looked like he was going to be able to get on a plane. She did not leave, but she got something very precious in those 7 days: bath. “Since the flight was supposed to leave at 2 in the morning and was delayed, they took over and gave me a hotel voucher for a few hours. I took advantage of them to bathe and lie down on a bed for a while, happiness. The plane never left, but I was able to shower before going back to sleep on the floor.”

The uncertainty grew with the passing of the days. “It was to be going around all the time with the bag, and the suitcase, without being able to leave it anywhere. Some Argentines told me: ‘well, you’re in Miami’ and I answered them: ‘I wish I could be on the beach sunbathing, I don’t even have to take an Uber To leave the airport. Come see how I’m doing in Miami.”

“There are many stranded people who do not cause a problem because they have money. I saw that many did not take the flight and went to their hotel, but I had to stay at the airport, it was crazy, ”she adds.

Johnatan killed time with his cell phone talking on video call with his wife and children, Benjamín, 11, and Alba, 8. “I bought my son some boxing gloves. In a call I commented that he was running out of money and my son tells me crying: ‘Daddy I sold the gloves so you can eat’. I swear that it broke me and made me feel very bad.



“Daddy, I sold the gloves so you can eat,” his son told him.

a helping hand

But Johnatan did not throw in the towel and resisted until they managed to rescue him from there. His trainer in La Plata connected with another Argentine friend who lives in San Marcos and does repairs at a hotel. So they bought him a ticket and now he is working and sleeping in that place.

“I accepted that proposal without hesitation because I was having a very bad time at the airport. Now I am working to be able to pay him the ticket that he paid me and maintain my expenses, survive and be able to eat. I don’t pay lodging, but I have to eat”, he says.

The boxer was given the American Airlines ticket for August 3. Since the bingo hall in La Plata where he works as a coffee grower is still closed, Johnatan is breathing for now, because he had fear of losing the job. “It was so nice at the beginning of the trip and everything got dark in Miami. But now I’ve been offered to fight in Atlanta, so maybe something good will come out of this.”

U.S. Correspondent.

MG