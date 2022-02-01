Ariana Grande will release ‘Positions Deluxe’ on Friday and names her four new songs | Music

Ariana Grande He has returned to the fray in style. If just a few days ago she left the whole world speechless thanks to the sensual video clip of 34 + 35 in which he shares a plane with Doja Cat Y Megan Thee Stallionget ready for all the news that the singer has announced!

As we already advanced you in LOS40, Ariana Grande will launch a deluxe edition from his successful album positions and it will, nothing more and nothing less, than this Friday February 19! This is how she advanced it herself on her Instagram account, after the artist herself called February “the happy month”. Something with which, without a doubt, her followers will totally agree after her idol does not stop giving pleasant surprises.

These are the titles of Ariana Grande’s new songs

But far from staying there, the last post from Ariana Grande also solves the mystery of what they are the titles of the unreleased songs that this next album will include. Well, the interpreter has dedicated that the time has come to erase the studs that covered the names of these songs and that had generated so much debate among her followers and these are the names of the four new songs of Ariana Grande What will we know on Friday? Someone Like U (interlude), Test Drive (we do not know if with a nod to the popular Divers License from Olivia Rodrigo), Worst Behavior Y main thing.

Also, in his post Ariana Grande asks his fans that “Which of the new additions are you claiming? The answer seems more than obvious… all of them! A post which (unsurprisingly) has swept over two million reactions on Instagram, as well as almost 200,000 likes On twitter.

At the moment, the artist has not given more information about the content of these new four singles, neither at a musical level, nor on the theme that will be dealt with in them, nor in relation to other types of details, such as, for example, if the Friday you can also enjoy a new music video by the singer from Boca Raton. A mystery that will be solved this Friday!