Ariana Grande sues Roblox for $200 million

In trouble! The gaming platform, Roblox, is in serious trouble, as the star Ariana Grande He has sued them for copyright, which adds up to 200 million dollars, as they are accused of using songs without permission.

For its part, the National Association of Music Publishers has called for compensation for “blatant exploitation” of unlicensed music, as well as for musicians to be paid when their works are used on the platform. “Roblox takes advantage of young people’s lack of knowledge about copyright,” said David Israelite, president of the association.

We are shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit which is a fundamental misunderstanding of how the platform operates and we will vigorously defend Roblox as we work for a fair resolution.”







The president of this organization assures that the video game distributor does nothing to prevent these rights from being violated or alert users about their use. “They made hundreds of millions of dollars by requiring users to pay every time they upload music to the platform,” Israelite said.

