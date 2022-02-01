Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato: Preparing a collaboration? | Music

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have set off all the alarms after this Sunday both shared the same story through their instagram. A small clue that seems to indicate that the pop divas are up to something big.

It is true that in several interviews, both artists had expressed their desire to work together on a themehowever, this has not yet become a reality, despite the fact that his fans want it and cry out for it to happen as soon as possible.

this past Sunday, the artists shared content that makes us think that this collaboration is closer than ever. The interpreter of God is a Woman published a story in which the voices of a song appeared along with the phrase: “The background of a theme for a friend”.

Collaboration in sight between Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato?

After this, there was nothing to suspect that it could be a collaboration, but, a few hours later, Demi shared this same publication in her storiescausing all the alarms to go off.

At the moment, neither the name of the song nor the date is known and the artists have not even confirmed that it is a collaboration together. But, it is known that both singers have been wanting to work together for a long time and are great friends, so hopefully we can hear their new song soon!