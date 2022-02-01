Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato: all about their collaboration

2021 cannot go better musically. Both on the national scene with albums like the new one by C. Tangana, and on the international scene with the ‘deluxe’ versions of others, like Dua Lipa’s, lately we only have the best of the best for our headphones. the news that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato were preparing a collaboration —yes, you read that right— it only confirmed this theory for us. After a long time waiting, we have finally been able to listen to it.

The first rumors jumped a long time ago, when both stated in different interviews that they would like to do a song together. But the definitive alarms sounded when, a few weeks ago, Ariana published a story on her Instagram profile. In it, the voices of a song appeared along with the ‘copy’: ”The background of a song for a friend”. Everything stayed there, until Demi also shared it in her ‘stories’!

Obviously, we had no idea what was tagged in the post, but we were very happy. In addition, there was a very favorable point for this collaboration to go ahead, since both have Scooter Braun as their ‘manager’ —’AKA’ the archenemy of Taylor Swift— and it has been! The topic of Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande has already seen the light.

The collaboration of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato

Apart from the release date, a few weeks ago the name it would receive was also confirmed: ‘Met Him Last Night’. In addition, during an interview that Lovato did for Paper magazine, it was revealed that she is ”a song that makes two of the most powerful voices in pop shine”. Can you imagine for a moment the feminine power, the feminist and sorority message that can be achieved by joining both vocal forces of the performers? Luckily, we already have it. Hit play!

Will Ariana Grande be the only collaboration to come out with Demi’s album? ‘Met Him Last Night’ premieres alongside the album. This is going to be a hit, we have no doubt.

